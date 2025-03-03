Wharton Arts Day Brings Music to the Mall at The Mills at Jersey Gardens

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wharton Arts announced that it will bring music to the mall on Sunday, March 16 from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at The Mills at Jersey Gardens located at 651 Kapkowski Road in Elizabeth. Families and audiences of all ages are invited to Jersey Gardens for a day of creativity, community, and inspiring performances. Wharton Arts welcomes guests to experience the performing arts up close—with free participatory music-making stations and performances by over 700 young musicians from the New Jersey Youth Chorus, New Jersey Youth Symphony, Paterson Music Project, and Performing Arts School. All are encouraged to celebrate the festivities!

Wharton Arts Day Schedule

Center Court

12:00 p.m. Performing Arts School

1:00 p.m. Paterson Music Project

2:00 p.m. New Jersey Youth Chorus

4:00 p.m. New Jersey Youth Symphony PLAYATHON



Pop-Up Stage near Saks OFF 5TH

1:00 p.m. New Jersey Youth Symphony Fortissimo Flutes

1:30 p.m. New Jersey Youth Symphony Clarinet Ensemble

2:00 p.m. New Jersey Youth Symphony Jazz Program including the Jazz Orchestra, Big Band, and Jazz Workshop



Kids Zone near Center Court

12:00 – 3:15 p.m. Instrument Petting Zoo, Art Activities, and more!



Kids Zone (Zona Infantil) Schedule

12:00-12:45 PM Paper Violin Craft (Manualidad de Violín de Papel)

12:45-1:00 PM Drum Circle #1 (Círculo de Tambores)

1:00-1:45 PM Hosophone Activity (Actividad de Instrumento con Manguera de Jardín)

1:45-2:00 PM Drum Circle #2 (Círculo de Tambores)

2:00-2:45 PM Make your Own Pan Flute (Haz Tu Propia Flauta de Pan)

2:45-3:15 PM Drum Circle Finale #3 (Círculo de Tambores)

Said Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Helen Cha-Pyo, "Wharton Arts Day is like a giant musical party at the mall! There’s nothing more exciting than filling the space with the energy and passion of over 700 young musicians. From movie soundtracks to jazz grooves, and even the chance to conduct a 500-piece orchestra, there’s something for everyone. We invite the community to experience the joy of live music, engage in hands-on activities, and witness the incredible talent of our students. This event not only showcases the powerful impact of music education but also reinforces our commitment to making the performing arts accessible to all."



The New Jersey Youth Symphony (NJYS) returns to The Mills at Jersey Gardens, New Jersey's largest outlet and value retail center, for its annual Playathon as part of the 2025 Wharton Arts Day. Over 500 talented young musicians will entertain shoppers with pops favorites, including symphonic highlights from Harry Potter, The Lord of The Rings, and Star Wars. Audience members can bid on a chance to conduct the 500-piece orchestra and the crowd favorite Stars and Stripes Forever at 5:15 p.m. In addition to the festival orchestra performance in Center Court at 4:00 p.m., an additional stage will feature NJYS jazz and woodwind performers beginning at 1:00 p.m.

As the youth orchestra program’s largest fundraiser, Playathon helps provide financial assistance for students who would not otherwise be able to participate in NJYS, as well as ensures the continuation of programs that support excellence in music education for all. This year, 20% of donations made to the Playathon on March 16 will go to support MusiCares’ fire relief effort to support music professionals impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. More information can be found at https://musicares.org.

To learn more or donate to the NJYS Playathon, visit playathon.givesmart.com.

