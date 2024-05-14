West Windsor Arts To Debut New Activities At Popular ARTWALK Event This June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



West Windsor Arts is transitioning into the summer season with the return of two popular annual events on Saturday, June 1 from 11am-2pm: a family fun day with a one-mile walk and scavenger hunt, plus live music, art projects and fitness games (happening outside the arts center, weather permitting), and the Faculty & Student Art Show on the walls inside their gallery.

It's a great day for everyone to come out to see friends and neighbors, have some good healthy fun, and support the organization's mission to cultivate the artist within us all, while inspiring a creative community that is engaged, inclusive and equitable.

“ArtWalk has grown into so much more than the walk itself, although it is still the highlight of the day, especially for the kids, with motivational signs and games along the way. But a lot of people come to the event every year to hear the music, explore the arts center, and give their kids a chance to try simple ‘on the go' art projects,” explains Aylin Green, Executive Director of West Windsor Arts.

“This year, there will be even more activities for people of all ages, including scalable fitness challenges, nutrition games and a graffiti-making workout,” she continues. “Several program partners will be on hand—F3 Fitness, RWJ Fitness and Wellness, The Gurukul Dance and Eating for Your Health—providing a token for each activity completed, which attendees can turn in for prizes.”

Nicole Demeter, Group Fitness Manager at RWJ Fitness and Wellness, is excited to be able to share her expertise and love for fitness with the community. She will be leading short chair workouts that attendees can try during the event and later repeat at home.

“We are calling this year's event ArtWalk and ‘Try-Art-Athon' to encourage participants to try new things, with a focus on fitness. You'll be able to test your fitness level with a combination of classic fitness and art-inspired challenges,” adds Green, noting that favorites from the past, such as face painting, live music, vendor tables and a silent auction, will still be happening, creating a festive environment. This year's musical entertainment will be provided by two student bands from Stibol Music.

“We encourage everyone to be a part of this day,” says Mikel Cirkus, President of the West Windsor Arts Board of Directors. “ArtWalk 2024 is a day out with friends and family, it's a walk, it's creative, it's interactive, it's a multisensory experience for everyone. And that's a great thing!”

Participants will also have a chance to stroll through the gallery at the arts center, located in a restored fire station in a historic West Windsor neighborhood, to see the works of its faculty and students on display.

It's also a great thing, Green adds, that proceeds from the ArtWalk support West Windsor Arts' education programs benefiting young children, teens and adults, as well as arts programming for the community, free of charge whenever possible.

As a small nonprofit, West Windsor Arts relies on funding from events such as ArtWalk to continue to provide the community with concerts, community service days, summer camps for kids, resources and exposure for local artists, and the chance for all of us to discover our “artist” within.

“West Windsor Arts is one place where I feel respected for the work that I do. [The whole staff] are all always so welcoming, caring, and it just feels like family there,” notes Auusha S., in a recent community report.

Tickets start at $10 for individuals and $25 for families. For more information, visit westwindsorarts.org

About West Windsor Arts Council

The West Windsor Arts Council offers art and cultural events, workshops, and classes for all ages and in all disciplines at the West Windsor Arts Center and in the community. For more information, call 609.716.1931 or visit westwindsorarts.org.

Comments