Vivid Stage's Spring Solos Feature THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY

Performances run April 20-23.

Apr. 03, 2023  

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, begins with 101 Humiliating Stories by Lisa Kron from April 13 through 16, kicking off their three-week Spring Solos Series. Second in the series is The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey by James Lecesne; third is Harry Clarke by David Cale. Each of the three solo shows explores the many dimensions that every person contains, and allows each actor to portray a multitude of characters along the way.

On April 20-23, The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey by James Lecesne will be directed by Joshua Schnetzer and performed by Scott McGowan (Maplewood), a member of the Vivid Stage ensemble. One actor portrays every character in a small Jersey Shore town as he unravels the story of Leonard Pelkey, a tenaciously optimistic and flamboyant fourteen-year-old boy who goes missing. A luminous force of nature whose magic is only truly felt once he is gone, Leonard becomes an unexpected inspiration as the town's citizens question how they live, who they love, and what they leave behind.

In 2015, Charles Isherwood of the New York Times said, "Mr. Lecesne is a writer of wit and keen observational skills, who here unfolds a dark tale that shimmers with the needling suspense you associate with the best police procedurals." Colin Fleming-Stumpf of Broadway World said that the play "is equal parts hilarious, heart-wrenching, and poignant, reminding us all to embrace and celebrate our differences, and that acceptance is unfortunately still something to be fought for."

The first show in the series, 101 Humiliating Stories, runs April 13 through 16. In this comedy, we dive deep into the universal experience of humiliation. In this one-woman show, the actor shares a series of humiliations past, present, and future, including exquisitely detailed anecdotes like "Geeky Celebrity Encounters" and "How I Spent All the Petty Cash From My Office on Makeup." An invitation to perform at her high school reunion in Lansing, Michigan, triggers another series of anxiety-filled fantasies. How will she, a lesbian East Village performance artist, cope with her Midwestern classmates? 101 Humiliating Stories is evocative, moving, and overall hilarious.

On April 27-30, Harry Clarke by David Cale will be directed by Betsy True (Montclair) and performed by Clark Carmichael (West Milford), a member of the Vivid Stage ensemble. Harry Clarke is the story of a shy midwestern man who feels more himself when adopting the persona of cocky Londoner Harry Clarke. Moving to New York and presenting himself as an Englishman, he charms his way into a wealthy family's life, romancing two family members as the seductive and sexually precocious Harry, with more on his mind than love. With his spellbinding and emotionally nuanced storytelling, Cale has created a riveting story of a man leading an outrageous double life.

101 Humiliating Stories will appear at Vivid Stage at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit from April 13 through April 16. The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey runs April 20-23, and Harry Clarke runs April 27-30. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Special dates: Thursday, April 20, is Pride Night, where guests can gather at 7 pm to enjoy snacks, beverages and fellowship for an additional $15. Every Sunday performance in the series will be Senior Sunday; seniors age 65+ pay $25. Receptions with coffee and cake, along with an informal talkback, follow these Sunday performances.

Tickets range from $25 to $39, with special rates for subscribers and groups. For touchless advance ticket purchases, go to Click Here. For more information, call 908-514-9654. The theatre at Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible. Assisted listening devices are available at all performances. The parking lot is accessible from Ashwood Avenue, behind the theatre. For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, www.vividstage.org.




Pop Artist Perry Milou Opens New Art Gallery in Lambertville, NJ Photo
Pop Artist Perry Milou Opens New Art Gallery in Lambertville, NJ
Washington Crossing, PA-based American Pop Artist Perry Milou, known for his iconic portraits of freedom fighters and famous subjects, including Pope Francis, Cassius Clay and Frida Kahlo, is opening an expansive new gallery in Lambertville, NJ.
Centenary Stage Companys Women Playwrights Series to Begin With ABDUCTED By Michele Aldin Photo
Centenary Stage Company's Women Playwrights Series to Begin With ABDUCTED By Michele Aldin Kushner
Centenary Stage Company's Women Playwrights Series will kick off with a reading of Abducted by Michele Aldin Kushner. The reading will take place on Wednesday, April 5th at 7:30 pm in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University.
The Chris Tucker Comedy Tour Comes To NJPAC, April 20 Photo
The Chris Tucker Comedy Tour Comes To NJPAC, April 20
Get Ready, New Jersey!!!! International award-winning actor, producer, and comedian Chris Tucker is hitting the big stage in Newark at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Thursday, April 20, at 8 pm.
Kean Stages Presents George Orwells ANIMAL FARM Photo
Kean Stages Presents George Orwell's ANIMAL FARM
Kean Theatre Conservatory presents Animal Farm from March 24 to April 1st in the Bauer Boucher Theatre Center.

April 1, 2023

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

Centenary Stage Company Announces Auditions For Next Stage Rep Summer MusicalsCentenary Stage Company Announces Auditions For Next Stage Rep Summer Musicals
March 31, 2023

Centenary Stage Company, a not-for-profit professional theater in NW NJ, is thrilled to announce auditions for its Summer Stock Season.  This summer CSC will present Rock of Ages and Seussical the Musical. Auditions will take place on May 4th and May 5th from 6 -10pm at the Centenary Stage Company located at 715 Grand Ave, Hackettstown NJ.
G. Riley Mills Will Deliver Spring Gates-Ferry Distinguished Visiting Lecture At Centenary UniversityG. Riley Mills Will Deliver Spring Gates-Ferry Distinguished Visiting Lecture At Centenary University
March 31, 2023

Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, actor, and writer G. Riley Mills will present this spring's Gates-Ferry Distinguished Visiting Lecture at Centenary University on Monday, April 10.
