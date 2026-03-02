Oscar-Nominated Composer Max Richter To Perform At NJPAC

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Jersey Performing Arts Center has announced that Max Richter will perform live on Monday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place in Prudential Hall on the Betty Wold Johnson Stage at NJPAC in Newark.

Richter is known for blending classical orchestration with contemporary electronic elements. His recent projects include the original soundtrack for Chloé Zhao’s forthcoming feature film Hamnet, for which he received nominations from the Critics Choice Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and the Academy Awards.

The North American engagement follows the tenth anniversary celebrations of Richter’s project SLEEP, which included large-scale performances at London’s Alexandra Palace and the release of Sleep Circle, a 90-minute work inspired by the hypnagogic state.

Richter’s work spans concert music, film, television, dance, and fashion. His collaborators have included directors such as Denis Villeneuve, Martin Scorsese, and Ari Folman, as well as choreographer Wayne McGregor and fashion house Dior. His catalogue has accumulated more than three billion streams worldwide.

Tickets are available online, by calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or at the NJPAC Box Office, 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.