Vivid Dreamers Provides Scholarships Thanks to Investors Foundation

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will hold its Vivid Dreamers summer theatre program for students entering grades 5 through 12 from July 10 through July 28, 2023. Through a grant from the Investors Foundation, there are need-based scholarships available for the program. The Investors Foundation assists organizations in New Jersey, New York City and Long Island that invigorate their local communities with civic-minded initiatives focused on the arts, education, health and human services, youth programs and more.

Vivid’s program is a three-week theatre experience which combines training, in which students build skills and study with theatre professionals in a variety of subjects, with the opportunity for students to create and perform their own play. The program will be held Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 pm (with a special afternoon performance July 28) at Vivid’s home at the Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue in Summit.

At Vivid Dreamers, we believe in having fun while developing real skills under the guidance of professionals. Vivid Dreamers is an enjoyable way for students in grades 5 through 12 to explore their interest in the performing arts during their summer vacation. Students receive individual attention, constructive feedback, and the support needed to achieve their personal goals.

In the first week, the ensemble begins to come together through classes and workshops in acting, improv, playwriting, singing and movement. These and other skills will be explored as the group builds the foundation for their creative process.

The second week focuses on the development and writing of an original play, which will also include music and movement. Students have the opportunity to shape their own characters and performances, which might include new subjects explored in the first week such as stage combat and physical comedy.

In the third week, the cast and their director, musical director and choreographer hone and refine their original work in preparation for its presentation on the final evening of the program.

The cost of the Summer Theatre Program: Vivid Dreamers is $900 for all three weeks, with limited need-based scholarships available through a grant from the Investors Foundation. Registration and more information for Vivid Dreamers can be found at https://www.vividstage.org/vividdreamers. The theatre at Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible. Classes will be held at Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901. For more information for any of Vivid Stage’s programs, visit www.vividstage.org or call 908-514-9654.