Victoria Ballet Theatre Presents a COUCH CONCERT

Victoria Ballet Theatre will present a Couch Concert on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 from 7:00p.m.- 10:00p.m.

VBT has been hard at work and they will be broadcasting their fall performance FREE via Facebook Premiere.

Check out the Facebook event page here.

Victoria Ballet Theatre was founded in 1984 as a non-profit, non-discriminatory organization with the purpose of promoting dance for the cultural benefit of Victoria, Texas and surrounding communities. The goals of the organization include training local talent to higher levels of technical and artistic ability, educating youth through exposure to live theater, and achieving excellence in dance performance through collaboration with guest artists, choreographers and instructors.



Since its inception, VBT has worked to bring the best in dance arts to its audiences. Beginning in 1984, the company staged full-length productions of Swan Lake in Riverside Park. Since that first endeavor, VBT has presented The Nutcracker in Victoria, Gonzales, and Port Lavaca. Spring Gala performances include programming of both classical and contemporary works by local and guest choreographers.

