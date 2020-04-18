Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Two River's Director of Education Presents MACBETH At-Home Activities

Article Pixel Apr. 18, 2020  

Director of Education Kate Cordaro is here with some at-home activities for you and your family/friends/pets/furniture to enjoy.

Activities are from Two River's A Little Shakespeare: Macbeth student matinee curriculum guide, two of them perfect for pre-show enjoyment, and one for after you've watched the full production video, available April 18 at 7:00PM!

Check out the video below!

Learn more about the activities at tworivertheater.org/news-updates/little-shakes-macbeth-activities/.

