Two River Theater Unveils Curated Events and Expanded Accesssibility for ¡VOS!

Two River Theater will present free curated events and accessibility services in conjunction with ¡VOS!, a World Premiere debut by Christina Pumariega, directed by Nicole A. Watson. An exhilarating quest for justice, family and home, ¡VOS! will run in the Marion Huber Theater April 5 through April 27, 2025.

“¡VOS! grabbed me from the jump and never let go,” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “Weaving issues both global and personal through layers of intrigue and emotion, it is an important and necessary piece of theater. It also marks the playwriting debut of its author, Christina Pumariega, and heralds her arrival as a major voice in American Theater, writ large. Guided by the estimable director Nicole A. Watson, a true force for new play development in this country, ¡VOS! is another thrilling example of the most exciting theater launching right here in Red Bank.”

The full event lineup includes:

In the Know with Justin Waldman

Wednesday, April 9 5:30PM Studio A

Artistic Director Justin Waldman hosts an intimate conversation with ¡VOS! director Nicole A. Watson. Coffee and cookies will be available starting at 5:30 PM, with the discussion set to start at 5:45 PM. Attendance for this pre-show event is FREE; ¡VOS! 7PM performance tickets sold separately.

Pride Night

Friday, April 18 7:00 – 8:00PM Library

Join us for a pre-show event for LGBTQ+ people and their allies to come together before enjoying ¡VOS!, a World Premiere debut by the powerful new voice, Christina Pumariega. Featuring live music by Darnell White, come enjoy light bites and drinks while you mix and mingle at this vibrant and inclusive gathering. Attendance for this pre-show event is FREE; ¡VOS! 8PM performance tickets sold separately. Use the code PRIDE25 for $25 tickets (valid for the April 18 performance only).

Women’s Wellness Event

Saturday, April 26 10:00AM - 2:00PM Lobby

Two River Theater celebrates women’s health and wellness with a free fair on Saturday, April 26 from 10:00am to 2:00pm. This event will provide a wealth of resources, services, and on-site information—all completely free! The community gathering will be held in Two Rivers Theater’s lobby, library and studio. Families are welcome!

TWO RIVER’S ACCESSIBILITY SERVICES INCLUDE:

Pay What You Want

Saturday, April 5 at 8pm and Sunday, April 6 at 3pm

In an effort to help break down financial barriers, patrons may pay what they wish for tickets to the ¡VOS! performances on April 5 at 8pm and April 6 at 3pm. Tickets typically cost $40-$70. Tickets may only be secured in person, at the Box Office.

Fragrance Free performance

Saturday, April 12 at 3:00PM

Audience members are asked to refrain from wearing colognes, perfumes or scented oils for the safety and comfort of all.

Play Date

Saturday, April 19 at 3:00PM

Free onsite childcare provided by Monmouth Day Care Center and discounted tickets for caregivers attending that performance.

Audio Described and Open Captioned performance

Saturday, April 26 at 3:00PM

Available for patrons with vision loss and hearing loss.

