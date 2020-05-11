Two River Theater Hosts A Virtual Beer Tasting Fundraiser, May 28

Tap into the world of craft beer and support Two River Theater on Thursday, May 28 with an interactive virtual experience. As part of their "Have a Little Faith" fundraising campaign which launched on Tuesday, May 5, Two River is hosting Beer 101 with Triumph Brewery, a live stream beer tasting with Head Brewer Matt Agpaoa. Get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Triumph's brewing process, learn about the basics of brewing, and dive into the sensory elements of beer - all from the comfort of your home!

Of course, the best way to learn about beer is to drink it! Included with each Beer 101 ticket purchase is one growler filled with a Triumph beer of choice, a TRT Bar Snack Pack and a small sample of malt and hops for "class" discussion, all delivered right to your front door. Participants can then tune into the 60-minute virtual beer tasting on Thursday, May 28 at 6 pm, followed by a Q&A session.

All proceeds of the event will help Two River Theater maintain and secure the theater's facility while it's closed, continue to curate free digital content including artist features and workshops through #SceneAtTwoRiver, and plan for future productions and programs. Fundraising tickets are $100.

This event will be hosted virtually on ZOOM. Event ID and PASS will be sent to all ticket holders. Must be 21+ to purchase ticket. For tickets and information about this event visit tworivertheater.org or contact Katie Benson at kbenson@trtc.org.

Two River Theater is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law less the value of goods and services received. The taxable value per ticket is $20.





