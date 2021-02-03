Trenton Youth Orchestra will present an online streaming concert, titled New Year, New World. The concert takes place on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 7:30 pm, and will be streamed on YouTube.

Celebrate the new year with the Trenton Youth Orchestra in their virtual concert featuring Dvořák's New World Symphony, original student compositions, and more!

Learn more at https://trentonarts.princeton.edu/events/trenton-youth-orchestra-presents-new-year-new-world.

Trenton Youth Orchestra (TYO) is a string orchestra for Trenton high school students. During weekly rehearsals, TYO members work with their Princeton student coaches to hone their string technique, enrich their musicianship, and develop an understanding of the many nuances of collaborative performance. TYO members also receive free weekly private lessons from Princeton student volunteers. All volunteers are trained in string pedagogy by TYO Faculty Fellow Anna Lim. Rehearsals take place every Saturday from 10am to 1pm in the Lee Rehearsal Room, Lewis Arts Complex. From 10am to 12pm are sectionals and large-scale rehearsal, and from 12pm to 1pm are private lessons.

At the end of every semester, TYO holds a concert in Rockefeller College, and has also performed in Mathey College, Forbes College, and the Lee Rehearsal Room. In the past, TYO has collaborated with members of the Princeton University Orchestra, Sinfonia, Glee Club, Trego Singers, and Princeton Pianists Ensemble. In December 2019, the orchestra gave a special performance for Gustavo Dudamel as part of his welcome tour of Princeton University.