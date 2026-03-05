Tickets for FOREVER KPOP and More Go on Sale at MPAC This Friday

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

MPAC will present a lineup of exciting shows including Forever KPop, with tickets going on sale this Friday. Upcoming events will also feature FJ – The Music of Foreigner Journey and Classic Legends.

Saturday, May 2, 2026 at 8 pm

FJ honors the timeless music of Foreigner, Journey and more with authentic performances that capture the sound and spirit of these classic rock giants.

$35-$79

Punch Brothers

Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 7:30 pm

The Grammy Award-winning Punch Brothers begins a twenty-eight city US tour on May 14 at MPAC. Punch Brothers, formed in 2006, are a virtuosic quintet featuring mandolinist Chris Thile, guitarist Chris Eldridge, bassist Paul Kowert, banjoist Noam Pikelny, and violinist Brittany Haas. Known for pushing the boundaries of acoustic music, the band has garnered critical acclaim, including a Grammy for Best Folk Album for All Ashore (2018). The Washington Post applauded them for taking “bluegrass to its next evolutionary stage, drawing equal inspiration from the brain and the heart.”

$53-$85

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers: Indigo Park Tour

Friday, July 24, 2026 at 8 pm

Bruce Hornsby first rose to national prominence with The Way It Is, his 1986 Grammy-winning debut album with The Range. His work reflects a creative iconoclasm that's been a constant throughout his career, whether that's being a part-time member of the Grateful Dead, or collaborations with the likes of Ricky Skaggs, Bonnie Raitt and many others. Hornsby's performance will feature material from throughout his storied career, in addition to music from his new album, Indigo Park.

$45-$101