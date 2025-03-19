Tickets to THE PRICE at Two River Theater to go on Sale in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two River Theater has revealed ticket on sale dates for one of Arthur Miller’s most personal plays, The Price, directed by Brandon J. Dirden. The production will run in The Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater June 7 through June 29, 2025. Subscriber add-on tickets will be available for purchase via presale March 24 - 29, and single tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 31.

Estranged brothers Victor and Walter must clear out the remnants of their gilded upbringing before their childhood home is torn down. As they negotiate the value of their past, they must reckon with the true cost of a more hopeful future. Brandon J. Dirden (August Wilson’s Radio Golf, Wine in the Wilderness) directs this towering story of how we measure the burden of memory.

“Arthur Miller. Brandon Dirden. A pairing of titans,” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “This is the type of artistic matchmaking that thrills me to no end. One of the greatest American dramatists to ever put pen to paper meets an exquisite theatrical maker and thinker at the height of his powers. To have Two River favorite Dirden wrestle with Miller’s volcanic sibling rivalry is the stuff of dreams.”

Comments