Mariza to Perform at NJPAC with Derek Gripper and Duo Andalus

Music enthusiasts are invited to experience an extraordinary night as the globally celebrated fado singer Mariza comes to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. This much-anticipated performance marks Mariza's triumphant return to NJPAC, accompanied by two special guests: acclaimed guitarist Derek Gripper and the dynamic Duo Andalus.



Mariza has captivated audiences worldwide with her soulful interpretations of fado, Portugal's iconic musical tradition. With a career spanning over two decades, she has been hailed as “the greatest contemporary fado singer” by The Guardian and has earned a Latin Grammy nomination along with gold and platinum-selling albums. Mariza's artistry transcends genres, blending fado with jazz, gospel, and pop influences, and her collaborations include celebrated musicians such as Gilberto Gil, Lenny Kravitz, and Ivan Lins. Her return to NJPAC offers fans an opportunity to witness her musical versatility and emotional depth firsthand.



Joining Mariza on this special evening are guitarist Derek Gripper and Duo Andalus. Derek Gripper, renowned for his innovative transcriptions of West African kora music for classical guitar, brings a unique blend of African rhythms and classical traditions. His artistry has been praised by NPR as “utterly mesmerizing” and has earned him international recognition.



Duo Andalus, featuring masterful musicianship and inventive arrangements, weaves together sounds from the Mediterranean and Middle East to create a vibrant, cross-cultural musical tapestry. Their performances are known for their expressive improvisation, rhythmic energy, and evocative melodies that bridge traditions and cultures.



Mariza's worldwide acclaim is reflected in sold-out concerts at the Sydney Opera House, Carnegie Hall, and the Royal Albert Hall. She has been decorated with numerous awards, including BBC Radio 3's World Music Award for Best European Artist, and is universally praised for her “powerhouse voice and magnetic stage presence” (Billboard). Derek Gripper's albums have been lauded by Songlines Magazine and The New York Times, while Duo Andalus has received accolades for their innovative approach to world music festivals across Europe and North America.

