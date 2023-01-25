Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theo Von Brings RETURN OF THE RAT Tour to NJPAC

The performance is on Wednesday, May 10 at 8 PM.

Jan. 25, 2023  
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes Comedian and podcaster Theo Von brings his Return of the Rat Tour on Wednesday, May 10 at 8 pm.

Von is the star of his own Netflix Original comedy special, No Offense, and his podcast, This Past Weekend, is one of the top comedy podcasts, garnering 3.5 million monthly listeners.

THEO VON grew up in the stray animal belt of southern Louisiana. He was a child there and became an adult slowly there.

He can be seen and heard weekly on his popular podcasts that garner millions of listens/views a month THIS PAST WEEKEND, and KING AND THE STING.

Theo's new comedy special REGULAR PEOPLE was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, and is now streaming on Netflix.

In the Spring of 2020, Theo completed his two-year DARK ARTS TOUR, which took him across America, Australia, Europe, and other countries. Von is currently on the road with his new RETURN OF THE RAT TOUR.

If you want to know how Theo is doing, he is probably doing the best he can, which varies.

Tickets to see Von go on-sale Friday, January 27 at 10:00 am, reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey




