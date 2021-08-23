Theater Project Presents LABOR By Tylie Shider

The Theater Project, a leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists, will present a live streaming ZOOM production of 'LABOR', a dark comedy by noted playwright TyLie Shider, in September.

The play, made possible by a prestigious National Endowment for the Arts grant, runs September 16-19, and September 23-26, at 7:30 p.m.

"This is an outstanding milestone for everyone-actors, staff and our supporters-connected with The Theater Project," said Founding Artistic Director Mark Spina.

"The fact that we have such a prominent playwright and we received an NEA grant to produce his work shows that our efforts throughout the years, and especially during the challenging times this past year, has made an impact in the community we serve."

Gaining regional recognition for its ongoing projects during the pandemic-including its annual Young Playwrights Competition, ARK (Actors Reading with Kids) program and its recently launched "The Theater Project Thinks About" podcasts-The Theater Project was just one of 22 organizations in New Jersey receiving grants for the 2021 fiscal year.

"As the country and the arts sector begin to imagine returning to a post-pandemic world, the National Endowment for the Arts is proud to announce funding that will help arts organizations such as The Theater Project reengage fully with partners and audiences," said NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers.

To improve the virtual experience, 'LABOR' will be using OBS-Zoom, which allows the production staff to provide sound effects and virtual backgrounds for the actors who will be performing in their 'own space' from home, thus enhancing the performance for viewers.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students and can be purchased by visiting LABOR by TyLie Shider - The Theater Project Purchasers will receive a link one hour before the performance.

For further information and group pricing, contact info@TheTheaterProject.org or phone the box office, 908.809.8865. Learn more at TheTheaterProject.org.