The Shakespeare Theatre Appoints Anisa Mehdi As President Of Board Of Trustees

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey has announced the election of Emmy Award–winning arts journalist Anisa Mehdi as President of the Board of Trustees, effective December 2025.

A respected journalist, documentary filmmaker, and arts advocate, Mehdi brings decades of experience in storytelling, public media, and cultural leadership to her new role. Her career began at CBS News in New York and flourished at New Jersey Network (PBS), where she served as arts producer and correspondent. It was during her time at New Jersey Network that Mehdi first encountered The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey — an early connection that has grown into a long-standing relationship with the institution.

“Over the last three-plus decades, Anisa's roles at The Shakespeare Theatre have been exciting and varied: journalist, patron, student parent, trustee, supporter, and advocate,” said Artistic Director Brian B. Crowe. “I'm thrilled to partner with her in this newest role as President of the Board. I know her passion, insight, and dedication will help shape the company's next chapter.”

For more than 25 years, Mehdi reported on news and produced documentary films focused on the arts and religion, earning two Emmy Awards, a CINE Golden Eagle, and numerous honors from the Society of Professional Journalists. She is a graduate of Wellesley College and Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. As a Fulbright Scholar, Mehdi lived in Jordan, where she mentored professional broadcasters and taught aspiring filmmakers.

Mehdi joined STNJ's Board of Trustees in 2002, serving through 2012, and rejoined the Board in 2022. She now steps into the presidency with a deep understanding of the Theatre's mission and a profound belief in the power of live performance to foster empathy and connection.

“We started subscribing in 2002, and our children's curiosity and wonder grew with each performance,” said Mehdi. “The Shakespeare Theatre delivers a window on what we share with people and cultures across the centuries. I'm honored to work with our trustees toward a flourishing future for this theatre.”

An avid flutist, Mehdi is also a founding member of The Maplewood Flute Quartet, reflecting her lifelong commitment to the performing arts both on and off the stage.

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey welcomes Anisa Mehdi to this leadership role and looks forward to her stewardship as the institution advances its artistic, educational, and community-centered work.