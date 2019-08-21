The Prep Will Host Bobby Cronin In Concert With The Prep Students

Professional Performance Prep (The Prep) will host award-winning composer/lyricist Bobby Cronin (Mary and Max, The Concrete Jungle) in concert with students from The Prep on Tuesday, August 27 in two showcases at The Green Room 42, 570 Tenth Avenue (inside YOTEL, 4th floor) at 5pm and 7:30pm.

Cronin has been coaching The Prep students for the past month in a pop/rock intensive. These future stars will be performing pop/rock/country/folk material with a full band under Bobby's direction, featuring some intricate mashups, heartfelt ballads, and rockin' uptempos.

The student actors range from age 9 to 19, all of whom have been training via the professional track at The Prep in Eatontown, NJ. Many of the Professional Prep students have performed on the Broadway stage, in National Tours, Regional Theatre, Film/TV, Commercials, Voice Overs, Print/Model and more.

"We are thrilled to have Bobby Cronin on staff at The Prep. He has been an

invaluable asset to our students throughout our studio. This Pop/Rock Concert is just the beginning of his pop artist development concept for our talented young performing artists and willbe a monumental moment in the start of some of their professional careers" - Jessi Clayton, Prep Co-Owner

The 7:30pm showcase titled, "The Prep at The Green Room 42" will feature some of the top talent at The Prep for an industry-invited showcase. Talent includes Prep Private Voice & Acting students Catherine Ashmore Bradley (currently in the cast of Broadway's Harry Potter & The Cursed Child), Jaiden Klein (from The Grinch National Broadway Tour), Ethan Cutillo & Emily Strugatsky (from The Sound of Music National Broadway Tour), and many more up and coming talented young artists.

For those interested in attending the 5pm or 7:30pm showcases, please RSVP: info@theprepnj.com. Tickets are $25 and available at ThePrepNJ.com.





