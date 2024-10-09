News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The NEC Jazz Orchestra Inaugurates New Season With Tribute To An American Master In October

The See'r: Charles Ives at 150 features new Ives arrangements by Ken Schaphorst and is the first event in NEC's celebration of Ives's 150th birthday.

By: Oct. 09, 2024
The NEC Jazz Orchestra Inaugurates New Season With Tribute To An American Master In October Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

On Thursday, October 17 the NEC Jazz Orchestra, led by Ken Schaphorst, will present the first concert of their season and the first event in New England Conservatory's celebration of the 150th birthday of American composer Charles Ives.

LATEST NEWS

The Sieminski Theater Announces DISENCHANTED! And More for Fall Lineup
Photo/Video: Carolee Carmello Leads KIMBERLY AKIMBO National Tour
Video: JERSEY BOYS Comes Home to New Jersey
Carolyn Dorfman Dance to Perform at The Heidi Gallery at JSDD

The See'r: Charles Ives at 150 features Schaphorst's new arrangements of some of Ives's most celebrated compositions including “Three Places in New England,” “A Set of Pieces for Theatre Orchestra,” and “Ragtime Dance No. 4.”

The free 7:30 p.m. concert will also be livestreamed. For information about the concert visit necmusic.edu

Ives was actively composing at the same time that jazz was first recognized as a uniquely American music, and his compositions share many of the same influences, including marches, ragtime and American popular songs.

Schaphorst's arrangements and the NEC Jazz Orchestra's performance make these connections clear in a concert that celebrates the genius and timelessness of Ives's work, and the skill and artistry of NEC students and faculty.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos