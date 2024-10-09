The NEC Jazz Orchestra Inaugurates New Season With Tribute To An American Master In October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Thursday, October 17 the NEC Jazz Orchestra, led by Ken Schaphorst, will present the first concert of their season and the first event in New England Conservatory's celebration of the 150th birthday of American composer Charles Ives.

The See'r: Charles Ives at 150 features Schaphorst's new arrangements of some of Ives's most celebrated compositions including “Three Places in New England,” “A Set of Pieces for Theatre Orchestra,” and “Ragtime Dance No. 4.”

The free 7:30 p.m. concert will also be livestreamed. For information about the concert visit necmusic.edu.

Ives was actively composing at the same time that jazz was first recognized as a uniquely American music, and his compositions share many of the same influences, including marches, ragtime and American popular songs.

Schaphorst's arrangements and the NEC Jazz Orchestra's performance make these connections clear in a concert that celebrates the genius and timelessness of Ives's work, and the skill and artistry of NEC students and faculty.

