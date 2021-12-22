The Middletown Arts Center Announces Formation of The Mac Players

The Middletown Arts Center has announced the formation of the MAC Players, the organization's new community theater company for adults/young adults ages 15 and up. Led by Theater Education Director, Kathy Connolly, the group will kick off its first season in 2022 with Shrek The Musical taking place March 3, 4, 5 and 12. Stay tuned for the full 2022 season announcement.



The Middletown Arts Center plans to schedule a three-show season each year starting with 2022.

Director Kathy Connolly is an award-winning actor, director, choreographer and teaching artist. She has performed extensively in productions on and off-Broadway and in regional and national tours. Most recently, Kathy was the Artistic Director at Holmdel Theater Company and was awarded "Best Director of a Musical" by Broadway World as part of its 2019 Regional Theater Awards.

AUDITION INFORMATION FOR SHREK THE MUSICAL



Auditions: January 8 from 1-7 p.m. | Callbacks: January 9 from 12-5 p.m.

AUDITIONS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY: To schedule audition time, CLICK HERE

Participants must prepare 32 bars of a musical theater song in the style of the show and 32 bars of a song of choice showing range. All auditions will be performed at the Middletown Arts Center, located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in station metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and weekends. To schedule an audition time, please email auditionmac@gmail.com. Actors of all ethnicities are strongly encouraged to audition. AEA members may audition for a possible Guest Appearance Contract.

ABOUT SHREK THE MUSICAL

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all-new songs from Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie; Caroline, or Change) and a side-splitting book by David Lindsay-Abaire. Shrek brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there's more to the story than meets the ears. The MAC Players production is directed by Kathy Connolly with musical direction by Nicholas Jupinka.

SHREK THE MUSICAL ROLES

Shrek (Age Range 25-45) Our story's title character. A big, green, terrifying ogre who lives alone in a swamp. Begins as a grumpy hermit, but reveals his layers and eventually becomes the hero. Range: A2 - G#4

Fiona (Age Range 20-35) The beautiful princess of Far Far Away, she transforms into an ogre every night when the sun sets. Quirky, blunt, and multitalented, she is not an ordinary princess. Range: F3 - G5

Donkey (Age Range 20-35) A talking donkey who joins Shrek on the run from Farquaad's guards. Easily frightened and pushy, but also optimistic with heart. Range: C3 - B4

Lord Farquaad (Age Range 25-45) The comically short, ruthless ruler of Duloc. Self-absorbed, lonely, and cruel. Range: B2 - D5

Dragon (Age Range 25-45) A dragon that has been charged with guarding Princess Fiona in her isolated castle. She eventually falls in love with Donkey and attempts to keep him there forever. Imposing and flirtatious, but tired of her job as the glorified baby-sitter. Range: F3 - Eb5

Gingy (Age Range 15-30) A gingerbread man initially kidnapped by Lord Farquaad. His wit and resolution help him both avoid trouble and inspire the rest of the fairytale creatures. Range: B3 - C#5

Pinocchio (20-40) The leader of the fairytale creatures. He is an animated puppet whose nose grows every time he lies. Plenty of sass with a penchant for lying. Range: E3 - F#4

Ensemble (15-100) Fairytale Creatures (Big Bad Wolf, Three Little Pigs, White Rabbit, Fairy Godmother, Peter Pan, Wicked Witch, Ugly Duckling, Three Bears, Mad Hatter, Humpty Dumpty, Elf, Dwarf, Three Blind Mice); Angry Mob; Happy People; Guards; Knights; Rats