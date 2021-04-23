Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Will Stream From George Street Playhouse Next Month

The show stars GSP veterans, John Bolger, Kelly Dulin, Ryan George and Laiona Michelle.

Apr. 23, 2021  

George Street Playhouse (GSP) is continuing the season with Tiny Beautiful Things, a heart-tugging production based on the best-selling novel by Cheryl Strayed. Oscar-nominated writer, Nia Vardalos adapts Strayed's book based on the Dear Sugar advice column into an enrapturing and uplifting play that surges with emotion. The show stars GSP veterans, John Bolger, Kelly Dulin, Ryan George and Laiona Michelle. Streaming will begin May 4 and will run through May 23, 2021.

"The rich and layered comfort food which Sugar doles out to her readers questing for help is the perfect sustenance for the soul we all need right now", said George Street Playhouse Artistic Director, David Saint.

Tiny Beautiful Things follows the relationships between an anonymous advice columnist named Sugar and the many real-life readers who pour out their hearts to her. Sugar uses compassion and empathy to comfort her readers and provide them with guidance on how to navigate life transitions. This uplifting production takes its viewers on a journey to understanding the ups and downs of life- as sad, confusing or frustrating as it may be at times, Strayed's book reminds its readers to enjoy the Tiny Beautiful Things. This show is about reaching when you're stuck, recovering when you're broken, and finding the courage to ask the questions that are hardest to answer.

Tickets are available for $33 per household at GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org. Tiny Beautiful Things is recommended for mature audiences. Conscientious viewing is advised. Click here for more information regarding this advisory.


