THE DAVID DRUMGOLD PRIDE VARIETY SHOW To Return To Teaneck With A Special Pride Edition

To commemorate Pride month, The David Drumgold Variety Show will return to Teaneck's Puffin Cultural Forum for a special one-night-only Pride edition on June 21st at 7:00 pm. The show hearkens back to the variety shows of the 60s & 70s, like The Carol Burnett Show, The Flip Wilson Show, and The Cher Show, offering good old-fashioned talent, cheer, and escapism. This show celebrates the magic of the arts, featuring the best in comedy, drag, dance, world-class musicians, and singers.

The show will feature Yasuhiko Fukuoka, a versatile pianist and in-demand composer known for his virtuosic talents both onstage and off. His emotional, story-driven music has captivated audiences globally, with works appearing at prestigious venues from Lincoln Center to Festival de Cannes Court Métrage, spanning many genres from orchestral to electronica. The New York Times' Stephen Holden called him a "brilliant pianist" who seamlessly blends folk, classical, blues, and vaudeville styles.

Ruby Powers, dubbed New York City's most joyous drag queen, is a former Miss Stonewall Inn Fan Favorite and has performed at venues like the Metropolitan Room, The Duplex, Urban Stages, and 54 Below/Feinstein's. Her "LOVE, RUBY" series raises money for causes such as The Elton John AIDS Foundation and the ACLU.

Strawberry Fields, New York City's "Ravishing Redhead," is a live-singing female impersonator with a vintage vibe and stylish wardrobe. This Glam Award-nominated performer belts out American Songbook standards and Broadway tunes at various NYC bars and clubs, including New World Stages, Hardware Bar, Duplex, and others around the city.

Diana Taylor, originally from Houston, Texas, moved to NYC in 1997. In 1998, she released her first single under "Priority Record Label," becoming the #1 House/Dance artist signed to the label, alongside big names like Ice Cube, No Limit, and Snoop Dogg.

