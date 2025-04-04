TALE AS OLD AS TIME: A NIGHT OF DISNEY SONGS THROUGH THE AGES at Middletown Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Middletown Arts Center will present a Tale as Old as Time: A Night of Disney Songs through the Ages, presented by The MAC Players, on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 7 p.m. (doors 6:30 p.m.). The MAC’s community theatre group alums will take the audience on a magical ride full of laughter, songs and pixie dust as they perform numbers from beloved Disney movies spanning from Shrek to Into the Woods. The performance runs approximately one hour without intermission and is perfect for all ages. Admission is free!

This special night of Disney songs is led by Director Victoria Leigh Keiser and Musical Director Patrick Comey and features The MAC Players Alumni Lindsay Abbot, Brittany Ahr, Daniella Aleman, Jill Costa, Michael Gage Costa, Sean Kearns, Brenden Kortenhaus, Caitlin Martin, Elizabeth Molfetto, Vivian Oliver, Rach Phelan, Natalie Pragl, Kaite Racioppi, Megan Rafferty, Felicia Russell, Rachel Sievers, Matt Solomon and Madison Steinert-Santagelo.

ABOUT THE MIDDLETOWN ARTS CENTER

The Middletown Arts Center (MAC) is an award-winning, state-of-the-art facility in Middletown, New Jersey that offers performances, exhibits, classes, demonstrations and camps centering on the arts. Its convenient location across from the Middletown train station on Church Street enables easy access and its expanded MAC Annex Education Building is minutes away next to the Middletown Reformed Church. The MAC is operated by a non-profit 501c3, the Middletown Township Cultural and Arts Council which is dedicated to bringing quality arts programming and events to Middletown and surrounding communities.

