Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Swingin' Coffee Talk & Dessert Event With Frank Sinatra Scholars Will Be Held In Avon-By-The-Sea

The event is on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Swingin' Coffee Talk & Dessert Event With Frank Sinatra Scholars Will Be Held In Avon-By-The-Sea

Musical icon Frank Sinatra will be celebrated at the swingin' seaside event, Sinatra & Dessert, on Sunday, May 7, 2023, beginning promptly at 2:30pm until 4:30pm, at the Avon Marina Building, 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey. All the ring-a-ding-ding excitement happens indoors overlooking a picturesque view of the marina.

Attendees will enjoy a choice of coffee, tea and delicious dessert snacks, along with live music and fascinating talks by three notable Frank Sinatra authorities - Brian Mark, Charles "Chuck" Granata and Dana Polan.

In addition to discussing Frank Sinatra and his music, Chuck Granata and Dana Polan will chat about the exceptional talent of world-renowned arranger, composer and bandleader, Nelson Riddle, and his impact on the career of Frank Sinatra.

Nelson Riddle arranged and recorded over 100 albums, masterfully conducting The Nelson Riddle Orchestra, often referred to as the "World's Most Recorded Orchestra," accompanying the top iconic vocalists of the 20th century, including Frank Sinatra, as well as Nat "King" Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Rosemary Clooney, Peggy Lee, Linda Ronstadt and many more.

This is the fourth event in a special Sinatra series presented by producer Karen Morris of Sand Castle Communications, with both Chuck Granata and Dana Polan as guest speakers, and the second time Brian Mark will share cherished memories about his father, broadcast legend Sid Mark (who sadly passed away on April 18, 2022) and his iconic radio program, The Sounds of Sinatra with Sid Mark.

Guest Speaker Brian Mark, Executive Producer of Orange Productions' nationally syndicated radio program The Sounds of Sinatra with Sid Mark, has spent over 30 years producing the ever popular program alongside his father, Sid Mark. They shared an extraordinary number of experiences with both radio personalities and entertainment luminaries such as Frank Sinatra, Jr., Nancy Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Vic Damone and more.

"Working with my father has been the best years of my life and I look forward to continuing the tradition of Sid Mark & Frank Sinatra." said Mr. Mark.

Guest Speaker Charles L. "Chuck" Granata is a leading expert on Frank Sinatra, a writer, record producer, music historian and archivist. Mr. Granata is the author of 4 books, including the award-winning book Sessions with Sinatra: Frank Sinatra and the Art of Recording, as well as producer of Nancy Sinatra's program "Nancy for Frank" on Sirius-XM radio.

Guest Speaker Dana Polan is a Professor in the Martin Scorsese Department of Cinema Studies at New York University. He has taught about Frank Sinatra at NYU and has lectured about him at Ohio State University and Notre Dame.He is the author of 10 books in film and media, including Dreams of Flight: The Great Escape in American Film and Culture, Julia Child's The French Chef, among others.

Talented jazz vocalist and sensational crooner, Zack Alexander, will perform a medley of classic Sinatra songs to round outthe marvelous musical afternoon.

Free event parking is available at 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ, or if lot is filled, free parking also at 43 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ.

Advance tickets are required to attend. Tickets are on sale now. A code number is required to enter the ticket site to purchase. For code number and ticket info, contact Karen Morris at sand3737@gmail.com
Swingin' Coffee Talk & Dessert Event With Frank Sinatra Scholars Will Be Held In Avon-By-The-Sea



BLITHE SPIRIT Opens At Music Mountain Theatre, April 14 Photo
BLITHE SPIRIT Opens At Music Mountain Theatre, April 14
Music Mountain Theatre's exciting 2023 season continues with Blithe Spirit beginning on April 14, playing on weekends through April 30.
Spring Solo Series At Vivid Stage Includes Harry Clarke, April 27-30 Photo
Spring Solo Series At Vivid Stage Includes Harry Clarke, April 27-30
Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, begins with 101 Humiliating Stories by Lisa Kron on April 13, kicking off their three-week Spring Solos Series. Second in the series is The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey by James Lecesne; third is Harry Clarke by David Cale.
Luna Stage Premieres THE GROUND ON WHICH WE STAND, April 29-30 Photo
Luna Stage Premieres THE GROUND ON WHICH WE STAND, April 29-30
Luna Stage has announced the World Premiere of THE GROUND ON WHICH WE STAND, a multi-writer, site-specific performance exploring the history and impact of The James Howe House from 1780 to present day. The Howe House is the first property in the Township of Montclair to be owned by an African American and formerly enslaved person, and has been the site of much current controversy.
Joshua Henry to be Featured in THE MUSIC OF JEANINE TESORI at The College of New Jerseys L Photo
Joshua Henry to be Featured in THE MUSIC OF JEANINE TESORI at The College of New Jersey's Lyric Theatre
The College of New Jersey's Lyric Theatre will perform 'The Music of Jeanine Tesori' on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in the Kendall Hall Main Stage Theater. The show will feature Tony-nominated actor Joshua Henry.

More Hot Stories For You


Spring Solo Series At Vivid Stage Includes Harry Clarke, April 27-30Spring Solo Series At Vivid Stage Includes Harry Clarke, April 27-30
April 10, 2023

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, begins with 101 Humiliating Stories by Lisa Kron on April 13, kicking off their three-week Spring Solos Series. Second in the series is The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey by James Lecesne; third is Harry Clarke by David Cale.
BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY by Pearl Cleage Announced At McCarter's Berlind Theatre, May 6- 28BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY by Pearl Cleage Announced At McCarter's Berlind Theatre, May 6- 28
April 10, 2023

McCarter Theater will welcome audiences to Pearl Cleage's love letter to friendship and the Harlem Renaissance, BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY, on stage in the Berlind Theatre May 6th through the 28th. The play marks the McCarter directorial debut of Associate Artistic Director Nicole A. Watson. 
Luna Stage Premieres THE GROUND ON WHICH WE STAND, April 29-30Luna Stage Premieres THE GROUND ON WHICH WE STAND, April 29-30
April 10, 2023

Luna Stage has announced the World Premiere of THE GROUND ON WHICH WE STAND, a multi-writer, site-specific performance exploring the history and impact of The James Howe House from 1780 to present day. The Howe House is the first property in the Township of Montclair to be owned by an African American and formerly enslaved person, and has been the site of much current controversy.
Joshua Henry to be Featured in THE MUSIC OF JEANINE TESORI at The College of New Jersey's Lyric TheatreJoshua Henry to be Featured in THE MUSIC OF JEANINE TESORI at The College of New Jersey's Lyric Theatre
April 10, 2023

The College of New Jersey's Lyric Theatre will perform 'The Music of Jeanine Tesori' on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in the Kendall Hall Main Stage Theater. The show will feature Tony-nominated actor Joshua Henry.
Photos: First Look at Sharon Lawrence as Katharine Graham in THE SHOTPhotos: First Look at Sharon Lawrence as Katharine Graham in THE SHOT
April 10, 2023

Get a first look at Sharon Lawrence as Katharine Graham in The Shot at NJ Rep.
share