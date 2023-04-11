Swingin' Coffee Talk & Dessert Event With Frank Sinatra Scholars Will Be Held In Avon-By-The-Sea

Musical icon Frank Sinatra will be celebrated at the swingin' seaside event, Sinatra & Dessert, on Sunday, May 7, 2023, beginning promptly at 2:30pm until 4:30pm, at the Avon Marina Building, 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey. All the ring-a-ding-ding excitement happens indoors overlooking a picturesque view of the marina.

Attendees will enjoy a choice of coffee, tea and delicious dessert snacks, along with live music and fascinating talks by three notable Frank Sinatra authorities - Brian Mark, Charles "Chuck" Granata and Dana Polan.

In addition to discussing Frank Sinatra and his music, Chuck Granata and Dana Polan will chat about the exceptional talent of world-renowned arranger, composer and bandleader, Nelson Riddle, and his impact on the career of Frank Sinatra.

Nelson Riddle arranged and recorded over 100 albums, masterfully conducting The Nelson Riddle Orchestra, often referred to as the "World's Most Recorded Orchestra," accompanying the top iconic vocalists of the 20th century, including Frank Sinatra, as well as Nat "King" Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Rosemary Clooney, Peggy Lee, Linda Ronstadt and many more.

This is the fourth event in a special Sinatra series presented by producer Karen Morris of Sand Castle Communications, with both Chuck Granata and Dana Polan as guest speakers, and the second time Brian Mark will share cherished memories about his father, broadcast legend Sid Mark (who sadly passed away on April 18, 2022) and his iconic radio program, The Sounds of Sinatra with Sid Mark.

Guest Speaker Brian Mark, Executive Producer of Orange Productions' nationally syndicated radio program The Sounds of Sinatra with Sid Mark, has spent over 30 years producing the ever popular program alongside his father, Sid Mark. They shared an extraordinary number of experiences with both radio personalities and entertainment luminaries such as Frank Sinatra, Jr., Nancy Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Vic Damone and more.

"Working with my father has been the best years of my life and I look forward to continuing the tradition of Sid Mark & Frank Sinatra." said Mr. Mark.

Guest Speaker Charles L. "Chuck" Granata is a leading expert on Frank Sinatra, a writer, record producer, music historian and archivist. Mr. Granata is the author of 4 books, including the award-winning book Sessions with Sinatra: Frank Sinatra and the Art of Recording, as well as producer of Nancy Sinatra's program "Nancy for Frank" on Sirius-XM radio.

Guest Speaker Dana Polan is a Professor in the Martin Scorsese Department of Cinema Studies at New York University. He has taught about Frank Sinatra at NYU and has lectured about him at Ohio State University and Notre Dame.He is the author of 10 books in film and media, including Dreams of Flight: The Great Escape in American Film and Culture, Julia Child's The French Chef, among others.

Talented jazz vocalist and sensational crooner, Zack Alexander, will perform a medley of classic Sinatra songs to round outthe marvelous musical afternoon.

Free event parking is available at 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ, or if lot is filled, free parking also at 43 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ.

Advance tickets are required to attend. Tickets are on sale now. A code number is required to enter the ticket site to purchase. For code number and ticket info, contact Karen Morris at sand3737@gmail.com

