Storm Destroy Sets at Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey; Opening Night Performance Delayed

The outdoor stage at Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey was destroyed in a storm last night, Daily Record reports. The damage caused destruction to sets for the theatre's upcoming productions.

Opening night was previously scheduled for Friday and is now delayed a few days, but the shows will go on.

"But we have every intention of performing on July 14 and following our regular schedule after that," said Artistic Director Bonnie J. Monte.

"Thankfully, the destruction was wreaked on inanimate objects only," Monte said. "All of our crew members are safe, but for the instantaneous despair the sight of our mangled set caused in all of us."

Damage from the storm included support facilities for the productions at Saint Elizabeth. Monte said it was too early to say how much the damages will cost, including a loss of ticket sales, but she says she expects the cost to be "significant."

Two performances have been added to make up for the lost dates and meet the demand for the production.

Performances of "The Comedy of Errors" and "Snug" run through Aug. 1. Tickets are $40 and $45 but children ages 17 and under are admitted free. Call the box office or visit the company website for more information and updates. Purchase tickets at https://tickets.shakespearenj.org/TheatreManager/1/online?event=0.

