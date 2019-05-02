State Theatre New Jersey's Gala to Feature Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap

State Theatre New Jersey will host its 2019 Benefit Gala on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Featuring an intimate performance by Tony and Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater and pianistBill Charlap, this year's Gala will transport attendees to the dazzling and decadent world of the Roaring Twenties. Gala tickets are $700.

The Gala festivities begin at 6pm at State Theatre New Jersey with the MetLife Vaudeville Cocktail Hour featuring live music and big band musicians, prohibition cocktails, gourmet hors d'oeuvres, dancing, and more. At 7pm, following the cocktail hour, guests will head over to The Heldrich Hotel for dinner, a silent auction, and an intimate performance featuring jazz vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater and pianist Bill Charlap.

The State Theatre's 2019 Corporate Honoree Award will be presented to MetLife and this year's Leadership in the Arts Award will be presented to Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr.

Joining the State Theatre for this year's Gala as Honorary Chairs are New Jersey Governor Philip D. Murphy and First Lady Tammy Snyder Murphy.

"We are thrilled to have Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy as our Honorary Chairs for this year's Roaring Twenties Gala," said Sarah K. Chaplin, State Theatre New Jersey President & CEO. "We are also proud to honor MetLife and Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. The support of these honorees has had an incredible impact on the arts community and we are truly grateful for their exceptional dedication."

Over the course of a multifaceted career spanning four decades, Grammy and Tony Award-winning jazz giant Dee Dee Bridgewater has ascended to the upper echelon of vocalists, putting her unique spin on standards, as well as taking intrepid leaps of faith in re-envisioning jazz classics. Ever the fearless voyager, explorer, pioneer, and keeper of tradition, the three-time Grammy-winner recently won the Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album for Eleanora Fagan (1915-1959): To Billie With Love From Dee Dee. Bridgewater earned her first professional experience as a member of the legendary Thad Jones/Mel Louis Big Band, and throughout the 70s she performed with such jazz notables as Max Roach, Sonny Rollins, Dexter Gordon, and Dizzy Gillespie.

One of the world's premier jazz pianists, Bill Charlap has performed and recorded with many leading artists of our time, ranging from jazz masters Phil Woods and Wynton Marsalis to singers Tony Bennett and Barbra Streisand. Since 1997, he has led the Bill Charlap Trio with bassist Peter Washington and drummer Kenny Washington, now recognized as one of the leading groups in jazz. Charlap is the artistic director of New York City's Jazz in July Festival at the 92nd Street Y, and he has produced concerts for Jazz at Lincoln Center, the JVC Jazz Festival and the Hollywood Bowl.

The Benefit Gala, State Theatre New Jersey's biggest annual event, underwrites the State Theatre's artistically-acclaimed programming and nationally-recognized education programs. A portion of each ticket price represents a tax-deductible contribution to the State Theatre. Benefit Gala tickets start at $700. For more information or to reserve Benefit Gala tickets email rsvp@stnj.org





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You