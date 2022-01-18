State Theatre New Jersey Presents The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

State Theatre New Jersey presents London's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) led by conductor Vasily Petrenko with cello soloist Kian Soltani on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 3pm. Program includes Britten's Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes; Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 35 with cello soloist Kian Soltani; and Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances. Tickets range from $17.50-$70.

As the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra celebrates its 75th anniversary, its mission to enrich lives through orchestral experiences that are uncompromising in their excellence and inclusive in their appeal, places the RPO at the forefront of music-making in the UK and internationally. Typically performing approximately 200 concerts each season and with a worldwide audience of more than half-a-million people, the Orchestra embraces a broad repertoire that enables it to reach the most diverse audience of any British symphony orchestra.

The RPO collaborates with the most inspiring artists and was thrilled to welcome Vasily Petrenko as its new Music Director in August 2021. His appointment stands as a major landmark in the Orchestra's history, signaling its determination to broaden the audience for orchestral music while enhancing its reputation as one of the world's most versatile ensembles. Petrenko made his debut with the RPO at London's Royal Albert Hall in March 2016 delivering a powerful interpretation of Mahler's Symphony No.2, 'Resurrection.' His rapport with the Orchestra's players has been reaffirmed with subsequent London performances, and forthcoming plans include a series of Mahler's choral symphonies at the Royal Albert Hall, the great works of English composers at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall, and tours to Germany and leading European festivals. Vasily Petrenko joins a roster of titled conductors that includes Pinchas Zukerman (Principal Guest Conductor), Alexander Shelley (Principal Associate Conductor), and Grzegorz Nowak (Permanent Associate Conductor).

In addition to the Orchestra's annual season of concerts in London's Royal Albert Hall, Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall and its home Cadogan Hall, the RPO is a respected cultural ambassador and enjoys a busy schedule of international touring, performing in the world's great concerts halls and at prestigious international festivals.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at http://STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.