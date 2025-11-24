State Theatre New Jersey Launches Holiday Sale

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

State Theatre New Jersey has launched a Holiday Sale offering savings up to 50% on tickets to most of its upcoming performances. The week-long sale runs from Monday, November 24, through Monday, December 1, 2025. This holiday season, patrons can unlock these special savings with promo code THANKFUL. Tickets can be purchased online at STNJ.org using the promo code, in person at the theater, or by calling 732-246-SHOW (7469).

The Holiday Sale includes a wide variety of performances across genres, from Broadway tours and holiday spectaculars to concerts, comedy, dance, and family programming. Some of the shows featured in the sale include A Charlie Brown Christmas (11/29), Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis (12/6), Cirque Dreams Holidaze (12/12–12/13), The Nutcracker with American Repertory Ballet (12/18–12/21), Dru Hill (2/20), Dog Man: The Musical (3/22), RENT in Concert (2/19), Kinky Boots (2/27–3/1), Celtic Woman (3/6), and more. A special Holiday Sale web page has been set up to show the special discounts for each show at STNJ.org/HolidaySale.

The Holiday Sale is available for most State Theatre shows and expires on December 1 at 11:59pm. Discounts are not retroactive and cannot be combined. Discount is not applicable for VIP/Premium seating or any other packages.