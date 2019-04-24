State Theatre New Jersey Announces the Return of Free Summer Movies

State Theatre New Jersey is proud to announce the return of the Free Summer Movies Series. Movies featured in this year's series include Captain America, The First Avenger on July 3, Finding Nemo on July 9,Ernest & Celestine on July 16, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on July 23, Mary Poppins Returns on July 30, andIncredibles 2 on August 6. Showings for Finding Nemo, Ernest & Celestine, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Mary Poppins Returns, and Incredibles 2 will be at 10:30am and 7pm. Captain America, The First Avenger is part of New Brunswick's Independence Day celebration. There will be a single showing at 6:30pm. After the movie, the audience can enjoy free fireworks and more at Boyd Park, on Route 18 north in New Brunswick. Tickets for the State Theatre's Free Summer Movies can be reserved at STNJ.org.

The entire series is free of charge to the community, offering young people the chance to enjoy these films, whether with their families, summer camps, or other groups. The movies will be shown at the historic State Theatre New Jersey, a 1921 movie palace that has become one of New Jersey's premier venues for live performance. Moviegoers will enjoy an unparalleled experience. The State Theatre's state-of-the-art HD digital cinema projection system includes a 46' Stewart film screen, a Barco projector, and digital surround sound. In the 1,850-seat restored theater, audiences can sit downstairs or enjoy the view from up in the balcony, just as in the glory days of Hollywood.

Lian Farrer, State Theatre New Jersey's Vice President of Education & Community Engagement, remembers the time before multiplex cinemas replaced the classic movie palaces with theaters divided up into a dozen or more smaller, unadorned spaces. "At over 1,850 seats, the State Theatre is more than six times as big as the average movie theater today," she said. "With our Free Summer Movies, kids and their families get to experience some of the great films the way movies were intended to be seen. Nothing can compare to seeing a movie in a venue like ours. Plus, the tickets are free! We want welcome everyone to our beautiful venue."

The Free Summer Movie Series reflects the State Theatre's mission to enrich the lives of people from diverse backgrounds through the very best in arts and entertainment, with a particular emphasis on serving families in our New Brunswick community. Other programs include: a family music and storytelling series called "Milk and Cookies," Autism-Friendly Relaxed Performances specially designed for audiences on the autism spectrum, and an annual community poetry residency. These programs are offered free of charge or at very low cost to make them accessible to all.

The Free Summer Movies Series is part of State Theatre New Jersey's Community Access Initiative.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469), or visit us online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 6pm; Saturday from 1pm to 5pm; and at least three hours prior to curtain on performance dates unless otherwise specified. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.





