Skyline Theatre Company Announces Holiday Concert Free Livestream
The annual holiday production will stream this Sunday at 7pm ET.
Skyline Theatre Company, Bergen County's most established professional theatre company, will livestream its annual holiday production this Sunday at 7pm ET on Skyline's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/SKYLINETHEATRECOMPANY.
"Skyline's 2020 Holiday Concert" will feature Broadway and international vocalist veterans Michele McConnell and Duane McDevitt performing holiday tunes live from Skyline's stage in Bergen County's Fair Lawn, accompanied by Jerry Steichen.
Michele McConnell made her Broadway debut in "The Phantom of the Opera," performing the starring role of Carlotta for a record-breaking six years and has the distinction of being the longest-running Carlotta in Broadway history with more than 2200 performances. Michele's extensive resume includes musical theatre, opera, concert performance, cabaret, professional choral work, and touring productions. She also maintains a private voice studio and is a voice teacher as an adjunct faculty member of New Jersey City University's Musical Theatre Department. She has traveled to more than 115 countries performing on luxury cruise ships with her husband, Duane McDevitt.
Duane McDevitt's career spans opera, operetta and musical theatre performances, including the signature baritone operatic roles of Papageno in "The Magic Flute," Count Almaviva in "The Marriage of Figaro," and Dr. Falke in "Die Fledermaus." Duane's musical theatre credits include the national tour of "Camelot" with Robert Goulet and a multitude of roles in Gilbert and Sullivan productions. His duo acts with Michele, "Opera on the High Seas" and "On a Classical Note," have been featured aboard the Regent Seven Seas luxury cruise ships. Duane is also an adjunct faculty member at New Jersey City University.
"We are thrilled to livestream this year's holiday concert directly from our Bergen County stage to our audiences' homes in our continuing missions to entertain and inspire," said Sam Scalamoni, Skyline's Artistic Director. "During this season of hope and expectancy, I know our Skyline audiences will enjoy Michele and Duane's incredible vocal talents as we all look forward to welcoming a return to live theatre in 2021."
The Facebook Live performance will be livestreamed this Sunday, December 6 at 7pm ET. The concert will be free with no reservations or advance tickets required. More information can be found at Skyline's website: www.skylinetheatrecompany.org and on Skyline's Facebook page at SKYLINETHEATRECOMPANY.