Sirius XM's Seth Rudetsky and Broadway's Beth Leavel Will Perform at Axelrod PAC in June

Sirius XM host Seth Rudetsky is bringing his Broadway concert series to the Axelrod Performing Arts Center, just five minutes from Asbury Park. On Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m., Rudetsky is teaming up with Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone, Mamma Mia!) for a one-night-only concert filled with intimate, funny, behind-the-scenes stories along with incredible performances of the songs Leavel has performed on Broadway and beyond.

Leavel received Tony and Drama Desk awards for her performance as the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone and was nominated for her role as Florence Greenberg in Baby, It’s You and the critically-acclaimed musical The Prom. Leavel will next be seen as Miranda Priestley in the new Broadway musical, The Devil Wears Prada, with music by Elton John.

She originated the roles of June Adams in Bandstand, Emily in Elf, Mrs. Bixby in The Civil War and Tess in Crazy for You. Other Broadway credits include Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia!, Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein, Dorothy Brock in the revival of 42nd Street, Ellie in Hal Prince’s Show Boat and Anytime Annie (her Broadway debut) in 42nd Street.

Leavel has also appeared in numerous television shows, such as the final episode of ER and, most recently, The Walking Dead. Her one-woman cabaret, It’s Not About Me, has played across the country to rave reviews and sold-out venues.

In her set-list with Rudetsky, Leavel will recreate performances from her unique Broadway career, including "The Winner Takes It All" from Mamma Mia! and her hilarious AND show-stopping hit songs from 42nd Street, Young Frankenstein and as the (slightly drunk) title role in The Drowsy Chaperone.

Seth Rudetsky’s concerts are always one-of-a-kind because they're never fully planned in advance. Unrehearsed songs, audience questions and song suggestions often occur. This spontaneous evening of Broadway hits will also feature hilarious behind-the-scenes stories about auditions, backstage antics and onstage mishaps.

While he is well known as the afternoon host of the Sirius XM Broadway Channel, when Broadway shut down during the pandemic, Rudetsky and his husband James Wesley began a livestream Stars in The House program to raise money for The Actors Fund and also organized reunions of Broadway shows such as A Chorus Line, Ragtime and The Producers. Rudetsky spent many years on Broadway as a pianist and conductor as well as two years as a comedy writer on The Rosie O’Donnell Show, where he was nominated with his co-writers for three Emmy Awards.

He’s performed his show, Deconstructing Broadway, in London, Boston and Los Angeles. He co-wrote and co-starred on Broadway in DISASTER! and has written several books, including Seth’s Broadway Diary, The Rise and Fall of a Theater Geek and Musical Theatre for Dummies. “Seth’s Big Fat Broadway Cruise” now brings Broadway stars and Broadway lovers together to fabulous destinations!

If you can’t make it to Broadway, then Broadway will come to you on Saturday, June 3 at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center, 100 Grant Ave. in Deal Park. Tickets are $35-58 and are available at Click Here or 732-531-9106, ext. 14.