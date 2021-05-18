Saxophonist Boney James Comes to NJPAC October 14

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Boney James on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.



It's smooth. It's sultry. It's got just the right amount of swagger. That's the music of four-time GRAMMY nominee and multi-platinum saxophonist Boney James. By the time he takes the stage at NJPAC on May 7, he'll be fresh off the release of his seventeenth album, Solid (available April 17).

Over the years, his soul- and R&B-infused style of jazz has earned Boney James four RIAA gold albums, a Soul Train Award and two NAACP Image Award nominations. Billboard named him one of the Top Three Contemporary Jazz Artists Of The Decade along with Kenny G and Norah Jones.



Tickets to see Boney James are On-Sale Friday, May 21st at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.