Saxophonist Boney James Comes to NJPAC October 14

Over the years, his soul- and R&B-infused style of jazz has earned Boney James four RIAA gold albums, a Soul Train Award and two NAACP Image Award nominations.

May. 18, 2021  

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Boney James on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

It's smooth. It's sultry. It's got just the right amount of swagger. That's the music of four-time GRAMMY nominee and multi-platinum saxophonist Boney James. By the time he takes the stage at NJPAC on May 7, he'll be fresh off the release of his seventeenth album, Solid (available April 17).

Tickets to see Boney James are On-Sale Friday, May 21st at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.


