Rhine Reunion Will Perform the Music Of Brahms and Bruch at The Morris Museum Next Weekend

Rhine Reunion will bring together the works of composers Johannes Brahms and Max Bruch, contemporaries and friends who spent their time near the river. The program also reunites alumni from The Perlman Music Program, who are thrilled to explore this beautiful segment of The Romantic era repertoire. This unusual program pairs Brahm's string quartet F major, a pillar of the repertoire, with Max Bruch's gorgeous but nearly forgotten String Quintet in E flat major.

The performers are Doori Na and Michelle Ross, violins; Molly Carr and William Frampton, viola; and Jia Kim, cello.

All blocks are $50 for an 8'x8′ block which accommodates up to 2 patrons. Patrons are welcome to arrive as early as 6:30 PM to set up and enjoy the evening sun.

Buy a package of eight or more concerts and get early access season-wide. All processing fees are waived for package buyers.

Groups that are purchasing five or more blocks for one performance will also have advance access and the option of having a designated pre-performance area to host a reception.

The performance takes place on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 8:00pm.

To purchase tickets over the phone, call the box office at 973-971-3706.