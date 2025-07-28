Review: HOW MY GRANDPARENTS FELL IN LOVE-An Enthralling New Musical at NJ Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Maybe she’s the one, the girl in the bright dresses.” by Charlie in How My Grandparents Fell in Love

New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) is now presenting the world premiere musical, How My Grandparents Fell in Love. It is wonderfully crafted by playwright Cary Gitter and composer Neil Berg, the same team that brought The Sabbath Girl to area audiences. The show is adroitly directed by NJ Rep’s Artistic Director, Suzanne Barabas with snappy choreographies by Jordan Ryder, and fine musical direction by Aaron Benham. The production runs through August 10 with matinee and evening shows available. This two-hander is greatly entertaining but also depicts a story that has timeless social relevance.

The musical is set in Rovno, Poland in 1933, just as Hitler rises to power in Germany. Chava is a lovely and intelligent young woman who works in a millinery shop to help support her family. She dreams of attending the University of Warsaw and building a career in academia. Enter Charlie, a twenty-six-year-old man who has recently arrived back in his homeland, in search of a wife. He has lived in Hoboken, NJ for the past 10 years where he emigrated with his brother. They own a shoe repair shop. There is a definite romantic spark between the Charlie and Chava. But Chava clings to her dreams and the desire to stay in Poland while Charlie plans to return to the United States. With the rise of antisemitism in Europe, it is a perilous time for all Jewish people, and the couple is facing a very uncertain future.

The duo of Harris Milgrim as Charlie and Becca Suskauer as Chava couldn’t be better. They capture the uniqueness of their characters while portraying a budding romantic relationship with style and grace. You’ll be charmed by Milgrim and Suskauer’s acting and vocal talents that make every scene in How My Grandparents Fell in Love enthralling.

The music by Neil Berg with lyrics by Neil Berg and Cary Gitter are a perfect complement to the narrative. The songs flow seamlessly with the dialogue to develop the story. There is a total of 19 songs with ones that are touching, humorous, and passionate. Some of our many favorites include “Rovno” by Chava; “Oh, Hoboken” by Charlie and Chava; “A New Pair of Shoes” by Charlie and Chava; “Why Do They Hate Us” by Chava; “American Dancing” by Charlie and Chava; “All I Left Behind” by Chava; “There She Goes” by Charlie; “Don’t You Cry” by Chava and Charlie.

The Creative Team at NJ Rep has once again transformed the Long Branch stage into the ideal, flexible setting for the show. The Team includes scenic design by Jessica Parks; costume design by Patricia E. Doherty; lighting design by Jill Nagel; and sound design by Nick Simone. The music supervisor is Matthew Lowy; the stage manager is Rose Riccardi; the production assistant is Ian Duhart; and casting is by Judy Henderson Casting.

We suggest that audience members get to the theatre early. You can brush up on your Yiddish from the lobby display that has postings with many words and phrases.

In his opening address to the audience, NJ Rep’s Executive Producer pointed out that the Company has been presenting shows for 28 years with 158 world premieres. How My Grandparents Fell in Love is one of the many outstanding productions that metro area audiences can see. Don’t miss it! Not only is it an outstanding musical, but it tells an important story of immigrants who embrace the American dream, a dream to be preserved and treasured. We hope the show will have a long life in the theatre.

How My Grandparents Fell in Love has a run time of 2 hours with one intermission. The show will play Thursdays at 7 PM, Fridays & Saturdays at 2 PM and 7 PM, and Sundays at 2 PM. NJ Rep is located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740. There is generous free parking in the rear of the theatre where patrons enter. The Company has two more main stage productions that will round out their season, Can’t Run, Can’t Dance and The Drop Off. For tickets and more information, visit www.njrep.org or call 732-229-3166.

Photo Credit: Andrea Phox

