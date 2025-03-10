Review: Ethan Stiefel’s SPIRIT OF THE HIGHLANDS by ARB-Outstanding

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Repertory Ballet (ARB) has continued their successful season with the outstanding world premiere of Ethan Stiefel's Spirit of the Highlands that was presented from Friday, March 7 through Sunday, March 9, at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC). Stiefel, the ARB's Artistic Director, has brought his creative vision for the ballet to life. It showcases the abundant talents of the company while taking a fascinating Scottish tale to new heights. We attended the Saturday matinee with a full house audience and the show was a real crowd pleaser.

The ballet is finely adapted from August Bournonville’s romantic classic La Sylphide, Spirit of the Highlands. Building from the original story, a young Scotsman named James Munro is betrothed to a woman named Effie when he catches sight of a mystical fairy, known as The Sylph. Entranced by her magical beauty, he abandons Effie to follow The Sylph into the forest to proclaim his devotion. He is soon tricked by the conniving and evil witch, Madge and loses all that he holds dear.

Stiefel, a standing member of the New York Caledonian Club and the Clan Munro Association, traces his mother's family roots back to the Scottish Highland Clan Munro, taking his heritage and infusing it into the choreography and design aesthetics of this spirited ballet.

Ethan Steifel’s exquisite choreographies were visually stunning and flawlessly performed. The troupe for the Saturday matinee was led by Lily Krisko as The Sylph; Andrea Marini as James; Michelle Quiner as Effie; Aldeir Monteiro as Gurn; and Erikka Reenstierna-Cates as Madge. In addition to being splendid dancers, the performers portrayed their roles impeccably to develop the narrative.

Other characters included Nanako Yamamoto as Effie's Mother; Roland Jones as Effie’s father; Leandro Olcese as Sergeant Piper; Anthony Potoski as Chief Munro; and Jillian Kramarck as Chief Munro’s Wife. Rounding out the troupe were The Lassies that included Madison Elizabeth Egyud, Jasmine Jasper, Rachel Quiner, and Avery Snyder. The Laddies included Tiziano Cerrato, Mario Elefante, Seth Koffler, and Tomoya Suzuki. The Sylphs included Avery Alley, Emily Cordies-Maso, Madison Elizabeth Egyud, Gianna Hickey, Jasmine Jasper, Annie Johnson, Jillian Kramarck, Samara Moran, Clara Pevel, Rachel Quiner, Savannah Quiner, and Avery Snyder. The Druids included Sofia Melo, Fabian Gallardo, and Eduardo Ramos.

There were many unforgettable moments in Ethan Stiefel’s The Spirit of the Highlands such as James first tantalizing sighting of The Sylph; the dances of the Lassies and the Laddies; solos by James and Gurn; Madge creating a potion; James’ journey to the forest; the dance of The Sylphs, and Effie’s marriage.

The show had an elaborate Scottish setting, authentic costuming, and fine lighting to complement each scene. We applaud the Production Team that brought the ballet to the New Brunswick stage. They include music by Herman Severin Løvenskiold; production and choreography by Ethan Stiefel; scenic design by Howard C. Jones; costume design by Janessa Cornell Urwin; lighting design by Joseph R. Walls and assistant lighting design by Ethan Hoffman. The Production Manager is Rylee Berger; Production Stage Manager is Cheryl Mintz; Assistant Stage Manager is Emily Grader; Wardrobe Supervisor is Devon Nicole Austin; Highland Dance Consultant is Kendra Monroe; Production Consultant is N. James Whitehill III; and the Lighting Supervisor is Chloe Dittloff.

A standing ovation to the American Repertory Ballet for presenting Ethan Stiefel's Spirit of the Highlands. We hope that it will be available to many more audiences in the future. ARB has upcoming events that include their Gala on we April 11 at McCarter Theater and their final program of the season at NBPAC, PASIÓN from May 9 to May 11.

For more information on the American Repertory Ballet and Princeton Ballet School, please visit American Repertory Ballet">HERE. You can follow ARB on Social Media on Facebook @americanrepertory ballet; Instagram @arballet; and TikTok @americanrepertoryballet

Photo Credit: Rosalie O’Connor

