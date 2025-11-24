Video: Mary Kate Morrissey, Samantha Williams and More in FROZEN Rehearsals at Paper Mill

You can now get a first look inside the rehearsal room for Paper Mill Playhouse’s upcoming production of Disney’s Frozen.

The production begins performances this Wednesday, November 26 ahead of a Sunday, November 30 opening night at Paper Mill Playhouse. Due to popular demand, Paper Mill has extended performances for one additional week, through Sunday, January 11, 2026.

Directed by Paige Price, Frozen stars Mary Kate Morrissey as Elsa, Samantha Williams as Anna, Daniel Yearwood as Kristoff, Sam Gravitte as Hans, Todd Buonopane as Olaf, Mark Price as Lord Weselton, and Thomas Whitcomb as Sven, with Anjali Roa as Young Anna and Hazel Vogel as Young Elsa. The ensemble features Sherz Aletaha, Jasmine Bassham, Badia Farha, Maggie Gidden, Erin Gonzales, Beau Harmon, Dakota Hoar, Fiona Claire Huber, Albert Jennings, Ryan Lambert, Liesl Landegger, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Nathan Lucrezio, Happy McPartlin, Greg Mills, Kevin Ivey Morrison, Evelyn Peterson, Hugo Pizano Orozco, Leah Platt, Ethan Saviet, Graham Stevens, Matthew Varvar, as well as understudy for Young Anna and Young Elsa Juliette Meris.

Disney’s Frozen transforms the magic of the beloved animated film to the stage in an enchanting adventure. When sisters Elsa and Anna are torn apart by a mysterious secret power, they each set out on their own journey of courage, self-acceptance, and discovery of love in all its forms. With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and book by Jennifer Lee, this timeless tale will melt hearts of all ages.