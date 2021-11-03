Refurbished Kelsey Theatre to Reopen at Mercer County Community College 

With Coronavirus restrictions finally eased, the lights will be back up and the curtains will be raised on November 12 at Kelsey Theatre on the Mercer County Community College campus in West Windsor.



"It is our forty-ninth season here at Kelsey, and I couldn't be any happier right now," said Kitty Getlik, artistic director of the treasured New Jersey community theatre.



"The hustle and bustle of the cast and crew members and the phone contact with our patrons is all so wonderful," Getlik remarked." It is hard to put into words just how emotional this reopening of our beloved theater is for all of us. The theatre has been virtually dark since March 12, 2020 and I was only able to move a few special events indoors at the last minute this summer, but a full season of live indoor theater opens on November 12 and it can't come fast enough," she said.



Even though the theater was dark, Getlik made the most of the situation and decided to do some upgrades over the past year.



"I said, well, if we can't have any shows right now we may as well make some improvements while the space is not in use," said Getlik.



One of the first projects on the list was to get new seats for the Kelsey.



"The seats we had were from 1972," said Getlik. "MCCC agreed that it was definitely time for an upgrade so we removed all the old broken seating and installed plush, new seats for our patrons, keeping the familiar red color - a Kelsey tradition."



Next on the list were new bathroom facilities.



"Hands-free is an absolute must, so new bathroom faucets, toilets, soap dispensers and paper towel holders were also installed during our down time," remarked Getlik.



Outside, the theater has new paint and electric signage, the lobby was brightened up and the interior of the theater also has been refreshed with a new coat of paint and even new exit signs.



"All we need to do now is add the actors, crew and patrons and we're all set," said Getlik.



Kelsey will open the 2021-2022 season as a benefit for the Pennington Players with the live musical review "All Together Now - A Global Event" from Musical Theatre International (MTI). Performances are Friday, November 12 at 8 p.m. (with a special live-streaming option opening night) and Saturday, November 13 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on the Kelsey stage. Pierrot Productions' Moises Kaufman's "33 Variations" will be performed starting November 19.



"We welcome back all of our Kelsey friends and family to our musical review and the other shows this season," said Getlik. "It will be a grand reunion."



For tickets please visit kelseytheatre.org, call the Box Office at 609-570-3333 or order directly at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35232.



Kelsey Theatre is located on the Mercer County Community College campus at 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor Township, NJ. The theater is wheelchair accessible and free parking is available next to the building. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at www.KelseyTheatre.org. Please note that proof of vaccination or negative Covid test within 48 hours is required at door, and masks are required to be worn inside the theatre.