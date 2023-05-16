Rap Legends Eric B And Rakim Will Make History First Rap Act To Perform At Stone Pony

The North to Shore Music Festival will Celebrate 50 Years of Hip Hop with a history-making moment when hip-hop legends Eric B & Rakim, hit the stage Tuesday, June 13th at 8:00 pm EST at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park. This, in collaboration with the New Jersey Performing Arts Center and the North to Shore Music Festival. This is the first time for a hip hop act will perform on this iconic stage.



The golden age hip hop duo Eric B. & Rakim, first exploded onto the scene with the release of the iconic "Eric B. is President" in 1986. Their classic album Paid in Full, which sampled funk and soul-driven tracks, was monumental within the hip hop scene and was named the most excellent hip-hop album of all time by MTV. To this day, Eric B & Rakim remain one of the most iconic duos of hip-hop and are considered pioneers in the culture revered by today's emcees for furthering hip-hop's expansion with their unmatched definitive sound.



Eric B is a hugely influential DJ and beatmaker whose taste for hard-hitting James Brown samples touched off a stampede through the Godfather of Soul's back catalog that continues up to this present day. More than four decades later, he continues to blaze trails in music, business and on the big and small screens. Rakim meanwhile, still tops fan polls as the greatest MC of all time. He crafted his rhymes like poetry, filling his lines with elaborate metaphors and complex internal rhymes. He played with the beat like a jazzman, earning a reputation as the smoothest-flowing MC ever to pick up a mic.





"Performing at the Stone Pony is definitely a dream come true. I have been TRULY BLESSED during my career to have played at almost every premiere arena and venue around the world. So, to be able to be the first hip hop group to play at the Stone Pony, which has been the home to countless iconic acts...especially as we celebrate 50 years of hip hop, is unprecedented", says Eric B.





Tickets for Eric B. & Rakim go on sale Thursday, May 18h at Noon EST at Click Here and The Stone Pony box office https://www.stoneponyonline.com

