Raku-Fest Returns To The Art Center Next Week

Raku-Fest returns to the Art Center this summer on Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13, after a hiatus due to Covid-19. The event showcases the unique ceramic firing process in which red-hot ceramic pieces are transferred directly from a kiln into a container of combustible materials. The heat of the ceramic causes the materials to ignite, and the resulting smoke creates one-of-a-kind effects in the ceramic glaze. Led by raku veterans Peter Syak and Lisette Bedoya, this limited-capacity event is open to the public and advance registration is required.



Event Details:

· Admission windows: Saturday and Sunday, June 12-13, 10 AM-1 PM and 2-5 PM

· $5 per adult; free for children 17 and younger with a paying adult

· Pre-made ceramic pieces will be available for purchase and glazing at the event.

· Drop-off raku firing available for students; advance registration required; $20 per piece

Visit artcenternj.org or call 908.273.9121 for more information.

For over 85 years, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has been exclusively dedicated to viewing, making, and learning about contemporary art. Recognized as a leading non-profit arts organization, the Art Center's renowned Studio School, acclaimed exhibitions, and educational outreach initiatives serve thousands of youth, families, seniors, and people with special needs every year.

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is located at 68 Elm Street in Summit, NJ. Gallery hours: Monday- Thursday, 10 AM-8 PM; Friday, 10 AM-5 PM; and Saturday & Sunday, 11 AM-4 PM. Admission must be reserved in advance. Please call 908.273.9121 to confirm holiday hours. Visit artcenternj.org for more information.