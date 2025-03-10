ROCK OF AGES Comes to Old Library Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Old Library Theatre (OLT), will present the musical, ROCK OF AGES, March 14th- 23rd. Performances are on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30pm, with Sunday matinees at 2:00pm.

Old Library Theatre becomes the Sunset Strip in this new immersive take on the 5 Time TONY Nominated musical! Aqua Net, Lycra, lace, and liquor flow freely at one of the Sunset Strip's last legendary venues, a place where sex machine Stacee Jaxx takes the stage and scantily clad groupies line up to turn their fantasies into reality. Amidst the madness, aspiring rock star (and resident toilet cleaner) Drew longs to take the stage as the next big thing (and longs for small-town girl Sherri, fresh off the bus from Kansas with stars in her eyes). But the rock 'n' roll fairy tale is about to end when German developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another capitalist strip mall. Can Drew, Sherri and the gang save the strip - and themselves - before it's too late? Only the music of hit bands Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake and more hold the answer.

ROCK OF AGES is written by Chris D'Arienzo with music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Ethan Popp. The show is directed by Anthony Logan Cole, with Music Direction by William Rich, and choreography by Nina Deacon. The show is produced by Dawn Toussas and stage managed by Grace Griffin. The lighting designer is Zach Pizza and the sound designer is Jimmy Kavetas.

Director Anthony Logan Cole said "I'm thrilled to be returning to The Bourbon Room for the third time. It's been the most joyous experience working this extraordinary group of performers and creatives to bring a fresh take on the hit show. Come celebrate the end of an era of OLT at George Frey Performing Arts Center with a rocking bon voyage party!"

ROCK OF AGES features a cast staring: Robbie Stevens as Drew; Maria Summerville as Sherrie; David Toussas as Dennis Dupree; Oliva Ventura as Regina; Daphne Sardis as Franz Klinemann,; Howard Larsen as Hertz Klinemann; Joseph Cremona as Stacee Jaxx and Pamela Pedersen as Justice. The phenomenal rocking ensemble is made up of Kay Koch, Danielle (Dani) Bouie, Mickinsie Lemberger, Darryl Christopher Walls, Packy Anderson, and Ryan Smith.

