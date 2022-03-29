RIDE THE CYCLONE Comes to the McCarter Theatre in April

McCarter rings in Spring with Ride The Cyclone: The Musical - a wholly unexpected, wildly imaginative story that delivers surprises at every turn. The first show to be directed by McCarter's new Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen, with book, music & lyrics by Brooke Maxwell & Jacob Richmond.

Ride the Cyclone runs April 30 - May 29, 2022, in the Roger S. Berlind Theater. Run Time is 90 minutes, no intermission. Schedule and Ticket information: McCarter.org. Assets, Bios, Photos HERE. Masks, proof of COVID vaccination and ID are required at McCarter performances. COVID policy: HERE.

Ride The Cyclone: The Musical follows the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir whose lives are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. A mechanical fortune-teller invites each to tell their story of a life interrupted, offering the chance to come to terms with their fates. At once quirky and smart, edgy and beautiful, Ride the Cyclone ultimately reveals the resilience of the human spirit.

"I am beyond excited to direct my first show at McCarter - especially with this dream team of designers and cast...and McCarter's incredible production team. It's going to be like throwing a big party in Princeton every night - and you are all invited!" - Sarah Rasmussen

CREATIVE TEAM: Sarah Rasmussen (Director), Mark Christine (Music Director), Jim Lichtscheidl (Choreographer), Scott Davis (Scenic), Trevor Bowen (Costumes), Jiyoun Chang (Lighting), Andre Pluess (Sound), Katherine Freer (Projections), J. Jared Janas (Wig and Makeup), Duncan Stewart (Casting Director), Tiger Brown (Assoc. Director), Nick Wilders (Assoc. Music Director), Alexandra Haddad (Dramaturg & Intimacy Choreographer), Jessica Baldinger (Assoc. Scenic Designer), Alma Gloria (Assoc. Costume Designer), Christopher M. LaPorte (Assoc. Sound Designer), Zavier Augustus Lee Taylor (Assoc. Projections Designer), Austin Winter (Vocal Coach, The Voice Lab, Inc.)

CAST: yannick-robin eike (as Ricky Potts), Jim Lichtscheidl (as The Amazing Karnak), Ashlyn Maddox (as Jane Doe), Nick Martinez (as Noel Gruber), Eli Mayer (as Mischa Bachinski), Katerina McCrimmon (as Ocean O'Connell Rosenberg), Kelly Prendergast (Understudy Swing), Matthew Boyd Snyder (Understudy Swing), Princess Sasha Victome (as Constance Blackwood.) The orchestra on stage includes: Mark Christine (Piano), Ryan Knudsen (Drums), Shannon van der Reck (Bass.) The Artistic Line Producer is Cory Dunn; Kelly L. Schwartz (Production Stage Manager), Alison Cote (Stage Manager), Monique Bernier (Assistant Stage Manager.)