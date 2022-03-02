Premiere Stages At Kean University Announces Spring Program Schedule

Premiere Stages, the professional theatre company in residence at Kean University, is excited to announce its spring schedule of community engagement and new play development programs.

Produced in partnership with Matheny Arts Access and the New Jersey Theatre Alliance, Premiere Stages presents Plays by People on Saturday, March 26 at 4 p.m. EST on Zoom. Plays by People will feature short plays by Arts Access contributors Christopher Saglimbene, Michael Cornely, Luis Rodriguez, and Paul Santo. The virtual presentation will also showcase pieces of visual art by Arts Access creators.

Plays by People will benefit Matheny Arts Access which empowers individuals with disabilities to create art without boundaries. Matheny Arts Access empowers individuals with disabilities to create art without boundaries. Through the use of innovative systems and techniques, participants can take part in the visual, performing and literary arts. Regardless of their disability, clients are provided with the tools and materials needed to produce complete pieces of work. To make a donation, visit https://artsaccessprogram.org/.

Next up is Healing Voices: Caregivers' Stories on Sunday, April 3 at 3:00 p.m. at Enlow Recital Hall (215 North Avenue, Hillside, NJ). Now in its sixth year, Healing Voices: Caregivers' Stories weaves together short works of prose, poetry, and theatre about personal caregiving experiences into an intimate theatrical performance. This year's presentation will feature work from five writers: Nancy Burke, Darin Earl, Jessica Garbe, Jiaoyang Li and Annie Meek Montgomery.

Healing Voices: Caregivers' Stories is produced in partnership with the New Jersey Theatre Alliance. Every year, the New Jersey Theatre Alliance invites caregivers to submit short original works for inclusion in a theatrical piece about caregiving. Caregivers are not restricted to medical personnel; anyone who has provided care to someone in need is encouraged to submit a story about the experience.

Save the date! Premiere Stages 17th annual Play Festival Spring Reading Series returns to in-person readings April 21-24 under the tent at the Liberty Hall Museum (1003 Morris Avenue, Union, NJ). The outdoor readings will be held Thursday - Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 5:00 p.m. The four Play Festival finalists, selected from 655 submissions, will be announced in early April.

All spring programs are free, but advance registration is required. To register visit https://premierestagesatkean.com/shows/current-shows/.