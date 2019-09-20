Pianist Natasha Paremski Returns For Rachmaninoff With The PSO

On Saturday, October 5 at 8 pm and Sunday, October 6 at 4 pm, the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) welcomes pianist and audience favorite Natasha Paremski back to Princeton for a third time to perform Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2. Also on the program are Mikhail Glinka's Overture to Ruslan and Lyudmila and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5. in E Minor, Op. 64. Manning the podium is guest conductor Bernhard Gueller. Both concerts are at historic Richardson Auditorium, in Alexander Hall on the campus of Princeton University.

Natasha Paremksi generates excitement with her musical sensibility and powerful, flawless technique. In previous seasons with the PSO, she performed concertos by Prokofiev and Tchaikovsky. Her 2019-20 season features returns to the Columbus, Colorado, North Carolina, and Princeton Symphonies, among others, in addition to debuts in South Africa and Colombia. In November, she performs Rachmaninoff's complete concerto cycle with Symphoria in New York. She has been awarded several prestigious prizes, including the Gilmore Young Artists prize in 2006, the Prix Montblanc in 2007, and the Orpheum Stiftung Prize in Switzerland. In 2010, she was awarded the Classical Recording Foundation's Young Artist of the Year award. Born in Moscow, she moved to the United States at the age of eight, becoming a U.S. citizen shortly thereafter, and is now based in New York. Ms. Paremski's appearance with the PSO is made possible by the generous support of the Pheasant Hill Foundation.

Bernhard Gueller is principal guest conductor of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra. He is acclaimed for his profound interpretations and the tension, excitement, and drama he brings to the podium. Having stepped down in 2018 after 16 years as music director of Symphony Nova Scotia, Gueller took on a new role as Music Director Laureate and remains its artistic advisor. In recent seasons, he returned to Symphony Nova Scotia, the Victoria Symphony in Canada, the Edmonton Symphony, the KZN Philharmonic, the Johannesburg Philharmonic, and the Free State Symphony. He conducted the Scotia Festival of Music in Halifax for the third time in June 2019. He has also been music director in Nuremberg, Germany and principal guest conductor of the Johannesburg Philharmonic as well as of the Victoria Symphony in Canada.

Glinka's overture to Ruslan and Lyudmila provides a rousing curtain-raiser for his seminal opera inspired by Russian folklore, replete with knights, wizards, and true love rewarded. Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 features one of the composer's most famous melodies. It was borrowed for the soundtrack to David Lean's classic love story Brief Encounter, and provided the basis for Eric Carmen's popular '70s hit, "All By Myself." Tchaikovsky's fifth symphony explores the struggle of the Romantic artist against Fate, concluding in a blaze of triumph.

Ticket prices range from $30-$100 (children 17 years and younger accompanied by an adult receive a 50% discount). Tickets for Paremski Plays Rachmaninoffand other PSO Classical Series concerts as well as discount ticket packages are available by phone: 609-497-0020 and online at princetonsymphony.org.





