Photos: MAKE BELIEVE At New Jersey Repertory Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Marking the start of another extraordinary season dedicated to new voices and compelling stories, New Jersey Repertory Company will launch its 28th season of groundbreaking world premieres with Make Believe by acclaimed playwright John Biguenet, directed by NJ Rep’s Artistic Director SuzAnne Barabas. See photos from the production.

The production runs from February 13 to March 9, 2025, and will celebrate its opening on February 15 at NJRep’s intimate theater in Long Branch. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.NJRep.org.

Make Believe is a nostalgic, haunting look back at the world of 1930's Hollywood, where larger-than-life movie stars went to great lengths to keep their secrets from coming to light. Starring Quentin Chisholm (NJRep’s The Bookstore. Film: BORN2LOSE, West) and Éilis Cahill (The Road to Jerusalem. British indie film Mind-set) as Eleanor and Bailey as two lost souls who are thrown together to create a fantastical scenario that could only be dreamed up in Hollywood, the land of dreams.

The creative team includes set design by Jessica Parks, lighting design by Jill Nagle, technical direction by Brian Snyder, costume design by Patricia E. Doherty, sound design by Nick Simone, and choreography by Jordan Ryder, with assistant director Janey Huber.

John Biguenet, author of Broomstick, Rising Water, and numerous other works, brings his unique storytelling to NJ Rep once again. His accolades include the O. Henry Award, Harper’s Magazine Writing Award, and recognition in The Best American Short Stories. Biguenet’s works have been celebrated across the U.S. and internationally, solidifying his reputation as a master playwright and storyteller.

The production is helmed by SuzAnne Barabas, whose extensive directing credits at NJ Rep include The Housewives of Mannheim, Broomstick, The Adjustment, and more. A dedicated advocate for new works, Barabas brings her visionary direction to Make Believe, ensuring a season opener that audiences won’t forget.

Photo Credit: NJ Rep



Quentin Chisholm and Éilis Cahill

Quentin Chisholm and Éilis Cahill

Quentin Chisholm and Éilis Cahill

Quentin Chisholm and Éilis Cahill

Quentin Chisholm and Éilis Cahill

Quentin Chisholm and Éilis Cahill

Quentin Chisholm and Éilis Cahill

Quentin Chisholm and Éilis Cahill

Quentin Chisholm and Éilis Cahill

Comments