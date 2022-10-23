Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at New Jersey Rep's EDEN PRAIRIE, 1971

The production runs through November 20, 2022.

Oct. 23, 2022  

New Jersey Repertory Company has released production photos of the National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of EDEN PRAIRIE, 1971 by Mat Smart. The production runs through November 20, 2022.

As war churns in Vietnam, night falls over the tranquil hills and creeks of a small Midwestern town, and a young woman hears a tap at her window. On the same night Apollo 15 makes its lunar landing, a young draft-dodger steals home to Eden Prairie, after a 300-mile trek from Canada. He risks arrest to deliver an important message to his childhood friend, Rachel. Both are caught between duty to the ones they love and their own futures. In a moment of national tension that mirrors our own, the young man must defend his choices and grapple with the sacrifices he has made. Mat Smart's stark, passionate drama skillfully questions our notions of bravery and responsibility.

The cast features Emilio Cuesta, Oriana Lada, Andrea Gallo.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.njrep.org or over the phone at 732-229-3166

