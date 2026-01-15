Photos: AT HOME AT THE ZOO at the Jersey Shore Arts Center

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All new photos have been released from Ruth Stage's production of Edward Albee’s At Home at the Zoo at the Jersey Shore Arts Center. The complete and fully realized version of The Zoo Story is being presented with the approval of the Edward Albee Estate. Check out the photos below!

Following Ruth Stage’s acclaimed September run of The Zoo Story, the Estate has entrusted the company with the continuation of the saga, granting access to Albee’s powerful prequel Homelife — allowing audiences to experience the full emotional journey for the very first time in Asbury Park.

The cast includes Christian Jules LeBlanc, Nancy Lemenager, and Matt de Rogatis.

Helmed by the Oxford-trained director and filmmaker Theo Devaney, this production promises a visceral, psychologically charged experience as domestic intimacy collides with feral desperation — culminating in the now-legendary park bench encounter that changed American theater forever. At Home at the Zoo is a blazing portrait of marriage, loneliness, masculinity, power, and the human need to be seen.

This exclusive and limited three night only event takes place January 15th at 7:00 PM, January 16th at 8:00 PM, and January 17th at 8pm with audience talkbacks featured on the 15th and 16th. All shows will be performed at the Jersey Shore Arts Center – 66 South Main Street – Ocean Grove, NJ

At Home at the Zoo marks the next milestone in Ruth Stage’s multiyear Asbury Park Residency Initiative, a bold plan to build Asbury into the company’s creative home base and a launching ground for future New York City transfers. Returning with a larger cast, more ambitious staging, and a fusion of Hollywood, Broadway, and Off-Broadway talent — Ruth Stage continues to forge a new cultural identity for the Jersey Shore.