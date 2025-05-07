Paper Mill Playhouse Welcomes Paul Brewster McGinley as New Director of Education

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following a national search, Paul Brewster McGinley has joined Paper Mill Playhouse as the theater’s new Director of Education. Educational programming represents the heart of Paper Mill's nonprofit mission, serving nearly 40,000 students yearly through transformative programs. The organization maintains a deep commitment to accessibility, ensuring theater opportunities reach children regardless of economic, physical, or cognitive challenges. Signature initiatives include the Adopt-A-School Project, the Theater School, Theater for Everyone programs, the Rising Star Awards, and the Summer Conservatory.



McGinley brings a deep well of experience in arts education and non-profit management to Paper Mill Playhouse’s expansive education programs. Most recently Paul has been an Associate at Theatre Projects, consulting arts & culture clients nationwide on organizational strategy, facility planning, and venue operations. He currently serves on the Board of Theatre for Young Audiences, USA. For ten years Paul served thousands of NYC students, educators, and teaching artists in the Education Department at Roundabout Theatre Company, concluding his tenure in the role of Director of Teaching and Learning. He was an early member of the leadership team of Trusty Sidekick Theater Company, a professional theatre company producing works for children, where he served as Managing Director and subsequently a board member. Other past roles include Youth Theatre Director at Ogunquit Playhouse; teaching artist with Disney Theatrical Group; producer for Lincoln Center Education; and adjunct professor in the Graduate Program in Educational Theatre at City College of New York.



McGinley’s appointment signals the next phase of growth for the department—one that builds on a celebrated foundation while advancing a long-term strategic vision to deepen impact and broaden reach.



“This role brings together everything I care deeply about—supporting young people, building meaningful programs, and working alongside visionary educators and artists,” said McGinley. “Paper Mill’s extraordinary legacy in arts education, paired with its deep commitment to access and excellence, makes this an especially exciting moment to join the team. As the next leader of Paper Mill’s Education department, I’m excited to build on its strong foundation while charting a course for long-term growth. Lisa Cooney’s remarkable tenure helped shape the heart and reputation of this department,” said McGinley. “Her continued presence ensures stability and continuity, allowing us to honor what’s been built while advancing its future vision. Together, we’ll expand our reach, deepen our impact, and develop innovative, sustainable programs that continue to connect communities through the transformative power of musical theatre.”



Comments