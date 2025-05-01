Paper Mill Playhouse Announces Nominations For The 2025 Rising Star Awards

Since their inception in 1996, the Rising Star Awards have ignited the careers of many notable performers, all of whom attended high school in New Jersey.
Paper Mill Playhouse has announced nominations for the 30th annual Rising Star Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater. Since their inception in 1996, the Rising Star Awards have ignited the careers of many notable performers, all of whom attended high school in New Jersey.
Among previous nominees and winners are Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway (LES MISERABLES), Tony Award winners Laura Benanti (Gypsy) and Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon, Suffs), Tony nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, Chaplin), 2025 Tony nominee Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw), Najah Hetsburger (Six), Jelani Remy (The Lion King, Ain't Too Proud), Josh De La Cruz (Blues Clues & You!, Aladdin), Shanice Williams, (NBC's The Wiz Live!) and Olivier Award nominee Jared Gertner (The Book of Mormon).
The list of 2025 Nominations is below and at PaperMill.org.
The Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards presented by Investors Foundation and Citizens Philanthropic Foundation are modeled after the Tony Awards and serves the entire state of New Jersey. Paper Mill Playhouse conceived and created the awards in 1996 to give schools the opportunity to showcase their musical arts programs on a statewide level. The 2025 Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards Production Round began January 23rd and continued for 12 weeks through April 13. Musicals at 138 New Jersey high schools in 20 counties were reviewed by more than 60 Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards evaluators, with each school receiving three independent evaluations. Schools nominated for Outstanding Overall Musical and all the Leading Performer nominees will perform at the 2025 Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards Ceremony, which will take place at the historic theater on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Recipients are presented with an engraved crystal award from MTM Recognition.
Paper Mill Playhouse also awards $7,000 in scholarships at the Rising Star Awards Presented by Investors Foundation. Seven cash scholarships are given to outstanding individual students who plan to continue studying theater performance or technical theater in college. Paper Mill Playhouse is pleased to award a prize of $500 to a school receiving the 2025 Educational Impact Award, which acknowledges a school that successfully connects the musical to the district's curriculum, using the production as a teaching tool for the greater student body and local community. Through the Rising Star "Theater for Everyone" Inclusion and Access Award and a partnership with The Cultural Access Network of New Jersey, a project of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, Paper Mill Playhouse also will present a cash award of $1,000 to a school to recognize excellence in the promotion and practice of creative inclusion of students and adults with disabilities as performers, designers, musicians and production staff. This award seeks to recognize and reward a school that takes steps to ensure their performances are accessible to audiences with disabilities. Student Achievement Awards are given to outstanding student production designers, creative directors and technical theater technicians. The Outstanding Educator Award garners a $1,000 prize for the recipients' school theater programs
Lastly, students receiving final nominations in the lead and supporting performance categories receive a scholarship to attend Paper Mill Playhouse's competitive Summer Musical Theater Conservatory and New Voices Concert, a professional training program with advanced classes in singing, acting and dance. New Voices offers the nominees an opportunity to perform on the main stage at Paper Mill Playhouse in the season finale concert celebrating the shows that defined and redefined the American Musical Theater, "New Voices of 2025: Groundbreakers," on August 1 & 2. New Voices tickets are on sale at PaperMill.org.
The Rising Star Awards are presented by Investors Foundation and Citizens Philanthropic Foundation, with additional support from the Michael J. Kosloski Foundation. The Hearst Foundations are Paper Mill's Education & Outreach Partner.
Rising Star scholarships are made possible by Ruth Bedford in memory of Jane Burgio, The Mosser Family in memory of late father and husband James K. Mosser, Walt Santner in honor of Janet Sovey, and the Douglas Michael Krueger Scholarship Fund. The Theater for Everyone Inclusion and Access Award is supported by the New Jersey Cultural Access Network. The Rising Star Awards are made possible, in part, by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, A Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.
Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, URINETOWN
Gill St. Bernard's School, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
Moorestown HS, ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
Morris Knolls HS, ANYTHING GOES
Ridge HS, CINDERELLA
Summit HS, THE PROM
Voorhees HS, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
Honorable Mentions
Grunin Performing Arts Acad. at OCVTS, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
Princeton Day School, ALICE BY HEART
Gloucester County Institute of Tech., MARY POPPINS, Kaylin Stetser as "Mary Poppins"
Immaculata HS, ONCE, Susie Polito as "Girl"
Livingston HS, THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, Zoe Dee Lento as "Janet Van de Graff"
Pinelands Reg. HS, MEAN GIRLS, Kali Tucker as "Regina George"
Princeton Day School, ALICE BY HEART, Emma Salas as "Alice"
Summit HSTHE PROM, Rosie Gaeta as "Emma Nolan"
Summit HSTHE PROM, Sarah Walsh as "Dee Dee Allen"
Honorable Mentions
Christian Brothers Academy, TWELFTH NIGHT, Elena Asfendis as "Viola"
Fair Lawn HS., MAMMA MIA!, Michal Semory-Gertler as "Sophie"
Morris Knolls, ANYTHING GOES, Macey Hyatt as "Reno Sweeney"
Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, URINETOWN, Simon Thornton as "Bobby Strong"
Academy of the Holy Angels, CINDERELLA, Derek Bedell as "Prince Topher"
Don Bosco Prep Academy, HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, James Coleman as "Quasimodo"
Grunin Performing Arts Acad. At OCVT, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, Jose Gonzalez as "Patrick Star"
Princeton Day School, ALICE BY HEART, Jonas Hinsdale as "Alfred"
Summit HS, THE PROM, Nick Fenelus as "Barry Glickman"
Voorhees HS, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, Joaquin Arce as "Tevye"
Honorable Mentions
Gill St. Bernard's School, SUNDAY IN THE PARK, Harry Pambianchi as "George"
Gloucester County Institute of Tech., MARY POPPINS, Nick Intrieri as "Bert"
Ramsey HS, INTO THE WOODS, Nate Algor as "Baker"
St. Peter's Prep, RENT, Evan Donath as "Roger"
Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, URINETOWN, Jeylene Lugo as "Penelope Pennywise"
Cedar Grove HS, SOMETHING ROTTEN!, Kailyn Luizzi as "Bea Bottom"
Immaculate Heart Academy, MATILDA, Katherine Ryan as "Miss Honey"
Moorestown HS, ONCE UPON A MATTRESS, Angela Cuccinotta as "Lady Larkin"
Nutley HS, MEAN GIRLS, Alexis Hamlin as "Gretchen Wieners"
Summit HS, THE PROM, Ella MaGill as "Alyssa Greene"
Honorable Mentions
Eastern Reg., OKLAHOMA!, Jaslene Williams as "Ado Annie"
Morris Knolls HS, ANYTHING GOES, Sofia Cifuentes as "Erma"
Dwight-Englewood School, MEAN GIRLS, Jian Harrell as "Damian Hubbard"
Lawrence HS, HELLO, DOLLY!, Lindsay Martin as "Cornelius Hackl"
Morris Knolls HS, ANYTHING GOES, Nolan Lardiere as "Sir Evelyn Oakleigh"
Ramsey HS, INTO THE WOODS, Lucas Abraham as "Cinderella's Prince/Wolf"
St. Joseph Reg. HS, FOOTLOOSE, Elijah Jackson as "Rev. Shaw Moore"
West Essex Reg. HS, THE WIZARD OF OZ, Emma Casper as "Lion"
Honorable Mentions
North Star Academy, THE WIZ, Justin Mincy as "Scarecrow"
Princeton HS, GROUNDHOG DAY, Konrad Hedges as "Ned Ryerson"
Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, URINETOWN, Elyana Barroquiero as "Little Becky Two Shoes"
Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, URINETOWN, Greg Pedicini as "Hot Blades Harry"
Morristown HS, LES MISERABLES, Amelia Corcoran as "Gavroche"
Pinelands Reg. HS, MEAN GIRLS, Summer Hudak as "Mrs. George"
Ridge HS, CINDERELLA, Anti Garcia as "Charlotte"
Summit HS, THE PROM, Noah Ibrahim as "Trent Oliver"
Summit HS, THE PROM, Scarlett Mai Ashcroft Bale Dyer as "Angie Dickinson"
Honorable Mentions
Princeton HS, GROUNDHOG DAY, Jacob Zaks as "Buster"
Delaware Valley Reg. HS, BIG FISH, Lila Pfefferle as "Mermaid"
Gloucester County Institute of Tech., MARY POPPINS, Reilly Kearney as "Bird Woman"
Jose Marti STEM Academy, CINDERELLA, Angelina Sotomayor as "Dove"
Middletown HS, PIPPIN, Lilakoi Grover as "Player"
Piscataway HS, CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, Andrea Ladia as "Cherry Sundae"
St. Peter's Prep, RENT, Sophia Santomauro as "Seasons of Love Soloist"
Honorable Mentions
Madison HS, SISTER ACT, Sophie Santoriello as "TJ"
Watchung Hills Reg. HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Jason Barnoski as "Lurch"
Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, URINETOWN, "The Rebel Poor"
Middletown HS, PIPPIN, "The Manson Trio"
Moorestown HS, ONCE UPON A MATTRESS, "The Ladies in Waiting"
Morris Knolls HS, ANYTHING GOES, "Reno's Angels"
Rahway HS, THE MUSIC MAN, "The Barbershop Quartet"
St. Joseph Reg. HS, FOOTLOOSE, "Rusty, Wendy Jo, Urleen"
Honorable Mentions
Passaic County Tech. Vocational School, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, "The Ancestors"
Washington Township HS, SHREK, "Duloc Performers"
Academy for the Performing Arts at UCVTS, URINETOWN
Columbia HS, THE PROM
Gill St. Bernard's School, SUNDAY IN THE PARK...
Morris Knolls HS, ANYTHING GOES
Rahway HS, THE MUSIC MAN
Ridge HS, CINDERELLA
Voorhees HS, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
Honorable Mentions
Moorestown HS, ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
Princeton HS, GROUNDHOG DAY
Summit HS, THE PROM
Livingston HS, THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
Morristown HS, LES MISERABLES
The Pingry School, PIPPIN
Ridge HS, CINDERELLA
Shawnee HS, ANYTHING GOES
Southern Reg. HS, STATE FAIR
Toms River HS North, CRAZY FOR YOU
Honorable Mentions
Ocean Township HS, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Summit HS, THE PROM
Gill St. Bernard's School, SUNDAY IN THE PARK, Paul H. Canada
Moorestown HS, ONCE UPON A MATTRESS, Erica Scanlon Harr
Morris Knolls HS, ANYTHING GOES, Lindsay Dunn
Princeton Day School, ALICE BY HEART, Stan Cahill
Ridge HS, CINDERELLA, Tim Lynch
Summit HS, THE PROM, Anne Poyner
Voorhees HS, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, Nancy Lomas-Reynolds
Honorable Mentions
Grunin Performing Arts Acad. At OCVTS, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, Carolyn Little
Immaculate Heart Academy, MATILDA, Jodi Capeless
Columbia HS, THE PROM, Jacob C. Ezzo
Gill St. Bernard's School, SUNDAY IN THE PARK, Jack Williams III
Moorestown HS, ONCE UPON A MATTRESS, Jonathan Rose, Erica Scanlon Harr
Morristown HS, LES MISERABLES, David Gallagher
Ridge HS, CINDERELLA, Madelyn Curtin
St. Joseph Reg. HS, FOOTLOOSE, Richard Todd Adams
Voorhees HS, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, Andrew Finck
Honorable Mentions
Princeton Day School, ALICE BY HEART, Edgar Mariano
Summit HS, THE PROM, Alex Bocchino, Mary-Lynn Rhodes
Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, URINETOWN, Raven Abbott
Columbia HS, THE PROM, Bethany Pettigrew, Britt Shubow Keshner
Morris Knolls HS, ANYTHING GOES, Stacie Gogo
Old Bridge HS, 42nd STREET, Jessica Tosonotti
Southern Reg. HS, STATE FAIR, Jessica Huch, Marcella Aboyoun
Summit HS, THE PROM, Kelly Mott Sacks
Honorable Mentions
Cherry Hill HS East, MARY POPPINS, Sandi Makofsky
Voorhees HS, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, Morgan Strahle
Atlantic County Institute of Tech., CINDERELLA, Bud Morey
Harrison HS, BUBBLE BOY, Colin Shields
Immaculate Heart Academy, MATILDA, Vincent Gunn
Princeton Day School, ALICE BY HEART, Yoshi Tanokura
Ridge HS, CINDERELLA, Jason M. Stewart
Whippany Park HS, GREASE, Brian Lynch
Honorable Mentions
Midland Park HS, SHREK, Vincent Gunn
Wallkill Valley Reg. HS, MAMMA MIA!, David McQuillen Robertson
Gill St. Bernard's School, SUNDAY IN THE PARK, Jason Flamos
Harrison HS, BUBBLE BOY, Colin Shields
Immaculate Heart Academy, MATILDA, Nikki Belenski
Madison HS, SISTER ACT, Cameron Filepas
The Pingry School, PIPPIN, Alan Van Antwerp, Joseph Napolitano
Ridge HS, CINDERELLA, Colin Berry
Honorable Mentions
Mt. Olive HS, GREASE, Brendan Harvey
Passaic County Tech. Voc. School, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Edward Dombroski, Matthew Romano, Ruy Oliveira
Delsea Reg. HS, THE WIZARD OF OZ, Christine Gatto Dougherty
Gill St. Bernards School, SUNDAY IN THE PARK, Paul H. Canada
Grunin Performing Arts Acad. at OCVTS, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, Front Row Theatrical Originals, Tina Productions
Harrison HS, BUBBLE BOY, Mary Pat Shields, Colin Shields
Moorestown HS, ONCE UPON A MATTRESS, Erin Cramer
Morris Knolls HS, ANYTHING GOES, Maryanne Hannon
Voorhees HS, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, Brianna O'Halloran, Nancy Lomas-Reynolds, Scaramouche Costumes
Honorable Mentions
Madison HS, SISTER ACT, Linda Spence, Blake Spence
Ridge HS, CINDERELLA, Bonnie Grube
Washington Township HS, SHREK, Tina's Productions
Delsea Reg. HS, THE WIZARD OF OZ, Samantha Davis
Dumont HS, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Renee Lordi
Gill St. Bernards School, SUNDAY IN THE PARK, Lee Amoroso, Samantha LaScala
Grunin Performing Arts Acad. At OCVTS, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, Derek Alfano, Isabella Benavides, Chloe Murawski
Harrison HS, BUBBLE BOY, Colin Shields
Weehawken HS, LEGALLY BLONDE, Derek Alfano, Erin Caballero
Honorable Mentions
Morris Knolls HS, ANYTHING GOES, Erin Dawson, Evelina Oliveri, Derek Alfano
Carteret HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Juanita Hemingway
High Tech HS, "Lost in the Wilderness", CHILDREN OF EDEN, Alfred Lemon
High Tech HS, "The Devil You Know", SIDE SHOW, Charles Bird
Howell HS, "Diva's Lament", SPAMALOT, Bandaid Isaacs
Moorestown Friends School, "Last Midnight", INTO THE WOODS, Karrington Colon
Sparta HS, "Somewhere That's Green", LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Jenna Flake
Honorable Mentions
High Tech HS, "Sibella", A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE, Matthew Hererra
(20 finalists, 10 recipients will be announced)
Final Nominations
Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, URINETOWN, A. Pender, S. Cruz, A. Hajduk, AV Crew
Academy of the Holy Angels, CINDERELLA, Catherine Raimondi, Stage Manager
Christian Brothers Academy, TWELFTH NIGHT, Tyler DeBellis, Events Coordinator
Delaware Valley Reg. HS, BIG FISH, Lila Pfefferle, Dance Captain
Madison HS, SISTER ACT, Daania Fakhar, Asst. Lighting Designer
Morristown HS, LES MISERABLES, Aidan Orbeta, Pit Ensemble
Morristown HS , LES MISERABLES, Caden Janosy, Technical Director
Mt. Olive HS, GREASE, Brendan Harvey, Lighting Design
Ocean Township HS, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Ben Jacobson, Head of Marketing
Ocean Township HS, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Rowan Wilson, Graphic Design, Scenic Artist
Ocean Township HS, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Puppetry Crew
Pascack Reg. HS, LEGALLY BLONDE, J. Merker, S. Huang, D. Grecu, K. Jean, Company Managers
Pinelands Reg. HS, MEAN GIRLS, A. Borderson, X. Clayton, Costume Design
Princeton Day School, ALICE BY HEART, Michael Berry, Asst. Stage Manager
Princeton Day School, ALICE BY HEART, Sahana Karthik, Stage Manager
Princeton HS, GROUNDHOG DAY, Colin Lansky, Sound Designer, Video Editor, Turntable Foreman
Princeton HS, GROUNDHOG DAY, Konrad Hedges, Social Media Manager
Shawnee HS, ANYTHING GOES, Aeron Hollenbeck, Student Choreographer
Voorhees HS, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, Matthew Saam, Lighting Designer
Voorhees HS, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, Samantha Orr, Stage Manager
Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, URINETOWN
Madison HS, SISTER ACT
Morristown HS, LES MISERABLES
Piscataway HS, CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
Ridge HS, CINDERELLA
Atlantic County Institute of Technology, CINDERELLA
Madison HS, SISTER ACT
Moorestown HS,ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
Morristown HS, LES MISERABLES
Collier HS, Emily Niemeyer
Harrison HS, Mary Pat Shields
Jose Marti STEM Academy, Ariane Ryan
Jose Marti STEM Academy, Victoria Meneses
South Brunswick Reg. HS, Jillian Trader
Spotswood HS, Annie Raczko
