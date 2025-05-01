Paper Mill Playhouse Announces Nominations For The 2025 Rising Star Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Paper Mill Playhouse has announced nominations for the 30th annual Rising Star Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater. Since their inception in 1996, the Rising Star Awards have ignited the careers of many notable performers, all of whom attended high school in New Jersey.

Among previous nominees and winners are Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway (LES MISERABLES), Tony Award winners Laura Benanti (Gypsy) and Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon, Suffs), Tony nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, Chaplin), 2025 Tony nominee Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw), Najah Hetsburger (Six), Jelani Remy (The Lion King, Ain't Too Proud), Josh De La Cruz (Blues Clues & You!, Aladdin), Shanice Williams, (NBC's The Wiz Live!) and Olivier Award nominee Jared Gertner (The Book of Mormon).

The list of 2025 Nominations is below and at PaperMill.org.

The Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards presented by Investors Foundation and Citizens Philanthropic Foundation are modeled after the Tony Awards and serves the entire state of New Jersey. Paper Mill Playhouse conceived and created the awards in 1996 to give schools the opportunity to showcase their musical arts programs on a statewide level. The 2025 Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards Production Round began January 23rd and continued for 12 weeks through April 13. Musicals at 138 New Jersey high schools in 20 counties were reviewed by more than 60 Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards evaluators, with each school receiving three independent evaluations. Schools nominated for Outstanding Overall Musical and all the Leading Performer nominees will perform at the 2025 Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards Ceremony, which will take place at the historic theater on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Recipients are presented with an engraved crystal award from MTM Recognition.

Paper Mill Playhouse also awards $7,000 in scholarships at the Rising Star Awards Presented by Investors Foundation. Seven cash scholarships are given to outstanding individual students who plan to continue studying theater performance or technical theater in college. Paper Mill Playhouse is pleased to award a prize of $500 to a school receiving the 2025 Educational Impact Award, which acknowledges a school that successfully connects the musical to the district's curriculum, using the production as a teaching tool for the greater student body and local community. Through the Rising Star "Theater for Everyone" Inclusion and Access Award and a partnership with The Cultural Access Network of New Jersey, a project of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, Paper Mill Playhouse also will present a cash award of $1,000 to a school to recognize excellence in the promotion and practice of creative inclusion of students and adults with disabilities as performers, designers, musicians and production staff. This award seeks to recognize and reward a school that takes steps to ensure their performances are accessible to audiences with disabilities. Student Achievement Awards are given to outstanding student production designers, creative directors and technical theater technicians. The Outstanding Educator Award garners a $1,000 prize for the recipients' school theater programs

Lastly, students receiving final nominations in the lead and supporting performance categories receive a scholarship to attend Paper Mill Playhouse's competitive Summer Musical Theater Conservatory and New Voices Concert, a professional training program with advanced classes in singing, acting and dance. New Voices offers the nominees an opportunity to perform on the main stage at Paper Mill Playhouse in the season finale concert celebrating the shows that defined and redefined the American Musical Theater, "New Voices of 2025: Groundbreakers," on August 1 & 2. New Voices tickets are on sale at PaperMill.org.

The Rising Star Awards are presented by Investors Foundation and Citizens Philanthropic Foundation, with additional support from the Michael J. Kosloski Foundation. The Hearst Foundations are Paper Mill's Education & Outreach Partner.

Rising Star scholarships are made possible by Ruth Bedford in memory of Jane Burgio, The Mosser Family in memory of late father and husband James K. Mosser, Walt Santner in honor of Janet Sovey, and the Douglas Michael Krueger Scholarship Fund. The Theater for Everyone Inclusion and Access Award is supported by the New Jersey Cultural Access Network. The Rising Star Awards are made possible, in part, by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, A Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.

2025 RISING STAR AWARDS NOMINATIONS AND HONORABLE MENTIONS

OUTSTANDING OVERALL PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Final Nominations

Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, URINETOWN

Gill St. Bernard's School, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

Moorestown HS, ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Morris Knolls HS, ANYTHING GOES

Ridge HS, CINDERELLA

Summit HS, THE PROM

Voorhees HS, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Honorable Mentions

Grunin Performing Arts Acad. at OCVTS, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Princeton Day School, ALICE BY HEART

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A FEMALE-IDENTIFIED LEADING ROLE

Final Nominations

Gloucester County Institute of Tech., MARY POPPINS, Kaylin Stetser as "Mary Poppins"

Immaculata HS, ONCE, Susie Polito as "Girl"

Livingston HS, THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, Zoe Dee Lento as "Janet Van de Graff"

Pinelands Reg. HS, MEAN GIRLS, Kali Tucker as "Regina George"

Princeton Day School, ALICE BY HEART, Emma Salas as "Alice"

Summit HSTHE PROM, Rosie Gaeta as "Emma Nolan"

Summit HSTHE PROM, Sarah Walsh as "Dee Dee Allen"

Honorable Mentions

Christian Brothers Academy, TWELFTH NIGHT, Elena Asfendis as "Viola"

Fair Lawn HS., MAMMA MIA!, Michal Semory-Gertler as "Sophie"

Morris Knolls, ANYTHING GOES, Macey Hyatt as "Reno Sweeney"

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A MALE-IDENTIFIED LEADING ROLE

Final Nominations

Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, URINETOWN, Simon Thornton as "Bobby Strong"

Academy of the Holy Angels, CINDERELLA, Derek Bedell as "Prince Topher"

Don Bosco Prep Academy, HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, James Coleman as "Quasimodo"

Grunin Performing Arts Acad. At OCVT, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, Jose Gonzalez as "Patrick Star"

Princeton Day School, ALICE BY HEART, Jonas Hinsdale as "Alfred"

Summit HS, THE PROM, Nick Fenelus as "Barry Glickman"

Voorhees HS, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, Joaquin Arce as "Tevye"

Honorable Mentions

Gill St. Bernard's School, SUNDAY IN THE PARK, Harry Pambianchi as "George"

Gloucester County Institute of Tech., MARY POPPINS, Nick Intrieri as "Bert"

Ramsey HS, INTO THE WOODS, Nate Algor as "Baker"

St. Peter's Prep, RENT, Evan Donath as "Roger"

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A FEMALE-IDENTIFIED SUPPORTING ROLE

Final Nominations

Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, URINETOWN, Jeylene Lugo as "Penelope Pennywise"

Cedar Grove HS, SOMETHING ROTTEN!, Kailyn Luizzi as "Bea Bottom"

Immaculate Heart Academy, MATILDA, Katherine Ryan as "Miss Honey"

Moorestown HS, ONCE UPON A MATTRESS, Angela Cuccinotta as "Lady Larkin"

Nutley HS, MEAN GIRLS, Alexis Hamlin as "Gretchen Wieners"

Summit HS, THE PROM, Ella MaGill as "Alyssa Greene"

Honorable Mentions

Eastern Reg., OKLAHOMA!, Jaslene Williams as "Ado Annie"

Morris Knolls HS, ANYTHING GOES, Sofia Cifuentes as "Erma"

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A MALE-IDENTIFIED SUPPORTING ROLE

Final Nominations

Dwight-Englewood School, MEAN GIRLS, Jian Harrell as "Damian Hubbard"

Lawrence HS, HELLO, DOLLY!, Lindsay Martin as "Cornelius Hackl"

Morris Knolls HS, ANYTHING GOES, Nolan Lardiere as "Sir Evelyn Oakleigh"

Ramsey HS, INTO THE WOODS, Lucas Abraham as "Cinderella's Prince/Wolf"

St. Joseph Reg. HS, FOOTLOOSE, Elijah Jackson as "Rev. Shaw Moore"

West Essex Reg. HS, THE WIZARD OF OZ, Emma Casper as "Lion"

Honorable Mentions

North Star Academy, THE WIZ, Justin Mincy as "Scarecrow"

Princeton HS, GROUNDHOG DAY, Konrad Hedges as "Ned Ryerson"

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A FEATURED ROLE

Final Nominations

Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, URINETOWN, Elyana Barroquiero as "Little Becky Two Shoes"

Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, URINETOWN, Greg Pedicini as "Hot Blades Harry"

Morristown HS, LES MISERABLES, Amelia Corcoran as "Gavroche"

Pinelands Reg. HS, MEAN GIRLS, Summer Hudak as "Mrs. George"

Ridge HS, CINDERELLA, Anti Garcia as "Charlotte"

Summit HS, THE PROM, Noah Ibrahim as "Trent Oliver"

Summit HS, THE PROM, Scarlett Mai Ashcroft Bale Dyer as "Angie Dickinson"

Honorable Mentions

Princeton HS, GROUNDHOG DAY, Jacob Zaks as "Buster"

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ENSEMBLE MEMBER

Final Nominations

Delaware Valley Reg. HS, BIG FISH, Lila Pfefferle as "Mermaid"

Gloucester County Institute of Tech., MARY POPPINS, Reilly Kearney as "Bird Woman"

Jose Marti STEM Academy, CINDERELLA, Angelina Sotomayor as "Dove"

Middletown HS, PIPPIN, Lilakoi Grover as "Player"

Piscataway HS, CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, Andrea Ladia as "Cherry Sundae"

St. Peter's Prep, RENT, Sophia Santomauro as "Seasons of Love Soloist"

Honorable Mentions

Madison HS, SISTER ACT, Sophie Santoriello as "TJ"

Watchung Hills Reg. HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Jason Barnoski as "Lurch"

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ENSEMBLE GROUP

Final Nominations

Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, URINETOWN, "The Rebel Poor"

Middletown HS, PIPPIN, "The Manson Trio"

Moorestown HS, ONCE UPON A MATTRESS, "The Ladies in Waiting"

Morris Knolls HS, ANYTHING GOES, "Reno's Angels"

Rahway HS, THE MUSIC MAN, "The Barbershop Quartet"

St. Joseph Reg. HS, FOOTLOOSE, "Rusty, Wendy Jo, Urleen"

Honorable Mentions

Passaic County Tech. Vocational School, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, "The Ancestors"

Washington Township HS, SHREK, "Duloc Performers"

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CHORUS

Final Nominations

Academy for the Performing Arts at UCVTS, URINETOWN

Columbia HS, THE PROM

Gill St. Bernard's School, SUNDAY IN THE PARK...

Morris Knolls HS, ANYTHING GOES

Rahway HS, THE MUSIC MAN

Ridge HS, CINDERELLA

Voorhees HS, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Honorable Mentions

Moorestown HS, ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Princeton HS, GROUNDHOG DAY

Summit HS, THE PROM

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ORCHESTRA

Final Nominations

Livingston HS, THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

Morristown HS, LES MISERABLES

The Pingry School, PIPPIN

Ridge HS, CINDERELLA

Shawnee HS, ANYTHING GOES

Southern Reg. HS, STATE FAIR

Toms River HS North, CRAZY FOR YOU

Honorable Mentions

Ocean Township HS, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Summit HS, THE PROM

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT BY A TEACHER OR OUTSIDE DIRECTOR

Final Nominations

Gill St. Bernard's School, SUNDAY IN THE PARK, Paul H. Canada

Moorestown HS, ONCE UPON A MATTRESS, Erica Scanlon Harr

Morris Knolls HS, ANYTHING GOES, Lindsay Dunn

Princeton Day School, ALICE BY HEART, Stan Cahill

Ridge HS, CINDERELLA, Tim Lynch

Summit HS, THE PROM, Anne Poyner

Voorhees HS, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, Nancy Lomas-Reynolds

Honorable Mentions

Grunin Performing Arts Acad. At OCVTS, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, Carolyn Little

Immaculate Heart Academy, MATILDA, Jodi Capeless

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC DIRECTION

Final Nominations

Columbia HS, THE PROM, Jacob C. Ezzo

Gill St. Bernard's School, SUNDAY IN THE PARK, Jack Williams III

Moorestown HS, ONCE UPON A MATTRESS, Jonathan Rose, Erica Scanlon Harr

Morristown HS, LES MISERABLES, David Gallagher

Ridge HS, CINDERELLA, Madelyn Curtin

St. Joseph Reg. HS, FOOTLOOSE, Richard Todd Adams

Voorhees HS, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, Andrew Finck

Honorable Mentions

Princeton Day School, ALICE BY HEART, Edgar Mariano

Summit HS, THE PROM, Alex Bocchino, Mary-Lynn Rhodes

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHOREOGRAPHY AND STAGING

Final Nominations

Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, URINETOWN, Raven Abbott

Columbia HS, THE PROM, Bethany Pettigrew, Britt Shubow Keshner

Morris Knolls HS, ANYTHING GOES, Stacie Gogo

Old Bridge HS, 42nd STREET, Jessica Tosonotti

Southern Reg. HS, STATE FAIR, Jessica Huch, Marcella Aboyoun

Summit HS, THE PROM, Kelly Mott Sacks

Honorable Mentions

Cherry Hill HS East, MARY POPPINS, Sandi Makofsky

Voorhees HS, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, Morgan Strahle

OUTSTANDING SCENIC ACHIEVEMENT

Final Nominations

Atlantic County Institute of Tech., CINDERELLA, Bud Morey

Harrison HS, BUBBLE BOY, Colin Shields

Immaculate Heart Academy, MATILDA, Vincent Gunn

Princeton Day School, ALICE BY HEART, Yoshi Tanokura

Ridge HS, CINDERELLA, Jason M. Stewart

Whippany Park HS, GREASE, Brian Lynch

Honorable Mentions

Midland Park HS, SHREK, Vincent Gunn

Wallkill Valley Reg. HS, MAMMA MIA!, David McQuillen Robertson

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING ACHIEVEMENT

Final Nominations

Gill St. Bernard's School, SUNDAY IN THE PARK, Jason Flamos

Harrison HS, BUBBLE BOY, Colin Shields

Immaculate Heart Academy, MATILDA, Nikki Belenski

Madison HS, SISTER ACT, Cameron Filepas

The Pingry School, PIPPIN, Alan Van Antwerp, Joseph Napolitano

Ridge HS, CINDERELLA, Colin Berry

Honorable Mentions

Mt. Olive HS, GREASE, Brendan Harvey

Passaic County Tech. Voc. School, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Edward Dombroski, Matthew Romano, Ruy Oliveira

OUTSTANDING COSTUMING ACHIEVEMENT

Final Nominations

Delsea Reg. HS, THE WIZARD OF OZ, Christine Gatto Dougherty

Gill St. Bernards School, SUNDAY IN THE PARK, Paul H. Canada

Grunin Performing Arts Acad. at OCVTS, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, Front Row Theatrical Originals, Tina Productions

Harrison HS, BUBBLE BOY, Mary Pat Shields, Colin Shields

Moorestown HS, ONCE UPON A MATTRESS, Erin Cramer

Morris Knolls HS, ANYTHING GOES, Maryanne Hannon

Voorhees HS, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, Brianna O'Halloran, Nancy Lomas-Reynolds, Scaramouche Costumes

Honorable Mentions

Madison HS, SISTER ACT, Linda Spence, Blake Spence

Ridge HS, CINDERELLA, Bonnie Grube

Washington Township HS, SHREK, Tina's Productions

OUTSTANDING HAIR AND MAKE-UP ACHIEVEMENT

Final Nominations

Delsea Reg. HS, THE WIZARD OF OZ, Samantha Davis

Dumont HS, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Renee Lordi

Gill St. Bernards School, SUNDAY IN THE PARK, Lee Amoroso, Samantha LaScala

Grunin Performing Arts Acad. At OCVTS, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, Derek Alfano, Isabella Benavides, Chloe Murawski

Harrison HS, BUBBLE BOY, Colin Shields

Weehawken HS, LEGALLY BLONDE, Derek Alfano, Erin Caballero

Honorable Mentions

Morris Knolls HS, ANYTHING GOES, Erin Dawson, Evelina Oliveri, Derek Alfano

Carteret HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Juanita Hemingway

OUTSTANDING SOLO PERFORMANCE (DIGITAL SUBMISSION)

Final Nominations

High Tech HS, "Lost in the Wilderness", CHILDREN OF EDEN, Alfred Lemon

High Tech HS, "The Devil You Know", SIDE SHOW, Charles Bird

Howell HS, "Diva's Lament", SPAMALOT, Bandaid Isaacs

Moorestown Friends School, "Last Midnight", INTO THE WOODS, Karrington Colon

Sparta HS, "Somewhere That's Green", LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Jenna Flake

Honorable Mentions

High Tech HS, "Sibella", A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE, Matthew Hererra

STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

(20 finalists, 10 recipients will be announced)

Final Nominations

Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, URINETOWN, A. Pender, S. Cruz, A. Hajduk, AV Crew

Academy of the Holy Angels, CINDERELLA, Catherine Raimondi, Stage Manager

Christian Brothers Academy, TWELFTH NIGHT, Tyler DeBellis, Events Coordinator

Delaware Valley Reg. HS, BIG FISH, Lila Pfefferle, Dance Captain

Madison HS, SISTER ACT, Daania Fakhar, Asst. Lighting Designer

Morristown HS, LES MISERABLES, Aidan Orbeta, Pit Ensemble

Morristown HS , LES MISERABLES, Caden Janosy, Technical Director

Mt. Olive HS, GREASE, Brendan Harvey, Lighting Design

Ocean Township HS, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Ben Jacobson, Head of Marketing

Ocean Township HS, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Rowan Wilson, Graphic Design, Scenic Artist

Ocean Township HS, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Puppetry Crew

Pascack Reg. HS, LEGALLY BLONDE, J. Merker, S. Huang, D. Grecu, K. Jean, Company Managers

Pinelands Reg. HS, MEAN GIRLS, A. Borderson, X. Clayton, Costume Design

Princeton Day School, ALICE BY HEART, Michael Berry, Asst. Stage Manager

Princeton Day School, ALICE BY HEART, Sahana Karthik, Stage Manager

Princeton HS, GROUNDHOG DAY, Colin Lansky, Sound Designer, Video Editor, Turntable Foreman

Princeton HS, GROUNDHOG DAY, Konrad Hedges, Social Media Manager

Shawnee HS, ANYTHING GOES, Aeron Hollenbeck, Student Choreographer

Voorhees HS, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, Matthew Saam, Lighting Designer

Voorhees HS, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, Samantha Orr, Stage Manager

THE EDUCATIONAL IMPACT AWARD

Final Nominations

Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, URINETOWN

Madison HS, SISTER ACT

Morristown HS, LES MISERABLES

Piscataway HS, CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Ridge HS, CINDERELLA

RISING STAR "THEATRE FOR EVERYONE" INCLUSION AND ACCESS AWARD

Final Nominations

Atlantic County Institute of Technology, CINDERELLA

Madison HS, SISTER ACT

Moorestown HS,ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Morristown HS, LES MISERABLES

OUTSTANDING EDUCATOR AWARD

Final Nominations

Collier HS, Emily Niemeyer

Harrison HS, Mary Pat Shields

Jose Marti STEM Academy, Ariane Ryan

Jose Marti STEM Academy, Victoria Meneses

South Brunswick Reg. HS, Jillian Trader

Spotswood HS, Annie Raczko

Comments