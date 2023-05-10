Palisades Virtuosi to Present BLUE SKIES - GREEN MEADOWS at the Unitarian Society of Ridgewood

The critically-acclaimed Palisades Virtuosi flute, clarinet and piano trio, 2022 winner of The American Prize - Ernst Bacon Award for their performances of American music, will be in concert on Sunday, June 4 at 3:00 PM, performing Blue Skies - Green Meadows at the Unitarian Society of Ridgewood, 113 Cottage Place in Ridgewood, NJ.

This will be a program of music that celebrates the world around us. Works on the program include PV's transcription of the first movement of Beethoven's Spring Sonata, PV commissioned works Images of Vetheuil [2019] by Taylor Arthur Goodson, The Meadow at Dawn from Three Scenes from the Mountains [2004] by Robert Manno, Meadow Violet Rag [2019] by Sam Post along with other works by James Cohn, Edvard Grieg and Kristopher Spike.

PV's featured World Premiere will be Dandelions from the Palisades by Jakub Polaczyk (https://jakub.polaczyk.com/), commissioned for the Palisades Virtuosi by the Composers Guild of NJ.

Tickets in advance $25 general admission, $20 for senior citizens/students. More info and tickets at Click Here. For MTA transportation info, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

Palisades Virtuosi is flutist Margaret Swinchoski, clarinetist Donald Mokrynski and pianist Ron Levy, and is a 501 (c)(3) organization established to promote and enrich the repertoire for flute, clarinet and piano and present concerts that include existing and newly-commissioned repertoire for this configuration (each of their concerts includes a work commissioned by the ensemble), supplemented by solos, duos and larger works featuring guest artists. Volumes One, Two, Three, Four, Five and Six of their New American Masters CD series are available from Albany Records. Volume 7, "Songs & Stories" is available at https://jamesarts.com/records-archive/songs-stories/. Visit them at http://www.palisadesvirtuosi.org/.