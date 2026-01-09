PETER PAN AND WENDY Comes to Centenary Stage Company’s NEXTstage Repertory

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Centenary Stage Company’s NEXTstage Repertory will present Peter Pan and Wendy by Lauren Gunderson, running February 5–15 in the Little Theatre at 400 Jefferson Street, Hackettstown, NJ. This is an inventive reimagining of J.M. Barrie’s beloved classic.

Bold, budding scientist Wendy Darling dreams of earning a Nobel Prize. When Peter Pan arrives at her bedroom window, she takes a leap and leaves finishing school behind, chasing adventure among the stars. Facing down fairies, mermaids, and the dastardly Captain Hook, Wendy, Peter, and their friends discover the power of standing up together for what’s right. Gunderson’s adaptation refreshes the timeless tale for a new generation of theatregoers, celebrating curiosity, bravery, and the joy of possibility. The cast consists of Centenary University students eager to take the trip into Neverland.

Peter Pan and Wendy will be presented February 5–15 in the Little Theatre, located at 400 Jefferson Street, Hackettstown, NJ. Performance times are Thursdays at 7:00 PM, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM. There will also be a special 10:00 AM performance on February 10th. All seats are general admission and go for $17.50 a ticket.

For additional information, visit centenarystageco.org or contact the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00–5:00 PM and two hours prior to performance times. Centenary Stage Company can also be found on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Follow for the latest news, updates, and special offers.