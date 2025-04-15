PEPA PIG: MY FIRST CONCERT is Coming to NJPAC in 2026

Join Peppa Pig at New Jersey Performing Arts Center for her musical interactive show Peppa Pig: My First Concert on Sunday, March 29, 2026 at 2:00 p.m.



This fun, new production featuring a live orchestra, will introduce little piggies to different instruments and their unique sounds while encouraging families to sing along to the favorite songs from the record-breaking TV series.



Peppa Pig, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and George are featured in Peppa Pig: My First Concert to help provide a fun, interactive introduction to a live orchestra. Peppa, George and the audience will be shown all of the different instruments that make up an orchestra, all played live by the inspiring Orchestra. Young audiences will discover exciting orchestral pieces that will be familiar to grown-ups in the audience, including music from Tchaikovsky, Beethoven and Mozart.

